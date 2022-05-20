IARX2022, free online event to learn more about Robotic Rehabilitation

In three days, IARX2022, the First Ibero-American Symposium on Robotics Rehabilitation, will be held, an event via streaming that we can enjoy from May 23 to 26.

We will see robotics and technology in general, with solutions to significant problems in rehabilitation and definition of efficient treatments.

Available at iarx-simposio.cl/2022, the event aims to help spread and promote the use of robotics in rehabilitation therapies, and for this they have twenty experts from different countries, including Mexico, Brazil, Spain and Guatemala .

On Tuesday, May 23, we will talk about Assistive Robotics. Ángel Gil-Agudo, head of the Rehabilitation Service of the National Hospital for Paraplegics and president of the Ibero-American Association of Disability Support Technologies (AITADIS), will be one of the protagonists of the conference, along with Carolina Schiappacasse, head of the Service of Rehabilitation of the British Hospital and Medical Director of the Araucarias Clinic, Lluis Guirao Cano, head of the Rehabilitation Service of the Asepeyo Hospital in Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) and Lorena Llorente, director of the Teletón Concepción Institute and RED MAD Partner.

On Wednesday, Mobile Robotics will be discussed with Simón Vicuña, who works with Tyromotion, training occupational therapists in the knowledge, training and clinical use of the equipment. We will also have Carlos A. Cifuentes, Electrical Engineer and Doctor in Robotics, Guillermo Asín Prieto, Doctor in development and research engineer at GOGOA Mobility, and José María Azorín, director of the Brain-Machine Interface Systems Lab at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche (UMH).

On Thursday, May 25, the theme will be Portable Robotics, with Rodrigo Cubillos, National Coordinator of Telethon Assistive Technology, Alberto Jardon Huete, director of the Assistive Robotics and Rehabilitation Laboratory of the Science Park and professor at the Carlos III University of Madrid, Marie André Destarac, Project Manager of the ATLAS exoskeleton at Marsi Bionics, and Alberto Plaza, Industrial Engineer and Project Manager of the Stelo project at Marsi Bionics.

On Friday, the last day, leadership and development experiences will be discussed, with José Luis Santiago Garduño, Coordinator of Liaison and Institutional Relations of Hacking Health Mexico, and Vinicius Menezes de Oliveira, Doctor of Robotics and Automation.

East Ibero-American symposium is free and will be held virtuallyby streaming, between May 23 and 26, 2022, starting at 9:00 am (Chilean time (GMT -3)) at iarx-simposio.cl/2022.