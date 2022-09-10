I woudn’t let! Garmin teases Apple with criticism of the Watch 8 Ultra and iPhone 14

Since the last event held on 09/07, we have been following here the developments not only of the launches but also of the bullshit that usually comes in tow with Apple’s competitors pointing out differentials in their products. After checking the already traditional rivalry between Apple and Samsung, now the challenger was that aims at the Apple Watch 8 UItra to nudge the Cupertino giant, valuing in its advertising the autonomy of its devices, in addition to citing other differentials.

In the tweet made on Garmin's official account, which can be seen below, the brand does not name the Apple Watch 8 Ultra but leaves the bullshit planted by saying that "we (Garmin) measure battery life in months. Not hours." , accompanied by images from Enduro 2. For those who don't know, the Enduro 2 is one of the smart watches sold by Garmin that promises, according to the brand's official page, autonomy of up to 34 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with another 12 days with solar charging and up to 150 hours on GPS mode with solar charging.

In addition to the Twitter post mentioned above, the brand also recalled that in 2012, the Garmin Fenix ​​hit the market bringing GPS navigation with a battery life of up to 50 hours with the navigation system active.

To close the tour of the bullshit, the brand published on its Instagram a video referring to the Garmin inReach Mini 2, a compact instant communicator that allows its users to communicate by satellite, making it possible for it to send distress messages 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. As you may have noticed, the function is very reminiscent of the possibility of using satellites by the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, which has satellite SOS functionality included.

Jokes and feuds aside, we know that despite having products that may seem rivals, both bring advantages and disadvantages when compared and this will certainly be the difference for the user to choose which will be his adventure companion. So, who do you think gets points in the fight? Tell us in the comments!