I TOP migliori Smartwatch da comprare | Aprile 2022

The wearables market is among those that have grown the most over the last couple of years, both in terms of earphones and smart bands and smartwatches. The last two categories in particular have expanded a lot, often coming close to each other, proposing hybrid models that meet some specific needs, but not all. For this purpose it is useful to divide the large family of smartwatches into three distinct groups:

Pure smartwatches : for example, products with WearOS, (Tizen) or Apple Watch, these are watches capable of managing numerous intelligent functions and are often equipped with eSIM connectivity that allows you to leave the smartwatch at home. Some of them have some sporting function, but are mainly designed for everyday use. Due to these advanced features, they are generally the ones with the smallest autonomy.

Hybrids : these are watches designed for everyday use, they monitor daily activities (steps, calories, heart rate, etc.), they enjoy some smart functions such as calls, the ability to read notifications with a large color display , sometimes the ability to install apps, manage music, weather and sync everything with health apps installed on your smartphone. Hybrids have strong sports tracking skills, but are less complete than pure sports watches, for example they do not have the ability to connect accessories or to prepare workouts in detail.

Pure sport watches : they are products of historical brands that deal with sports, such as Garmin, TomTom, Polar, Suunto. They are sectorial and dedicated exclusively to those who play sports, the maximum smart function they have are notifications and music management via Bluetooth, for the rest they focus on monitoring sports activity and they know how to do it very well.

Having clarified these macro distinctions, in this guide we will only cover the first two groups. Let’s start with pure smartwatches .

For those who have an iPhone, the doubt does not even arise: the choice inevitably falls on an Apple Watch . The latest is the Apple Watch 7, a model that, during our tests, surprised with build quality, design, software and physical activity monitoring. These considerations also apply to the Watch 6, but the 7 differs in a slightly more generous display (the case goes from 40 to 41 mm in the small variant and from 44 to 45 mm in the large), a faster charging system and a larger resistance to impact and atmospheric agents. If you want, therefore, an absolute top of the range, the choice must undoubtedly fall on the latest version of the Apple Watch.

The most low-cost alternative of all, remaining in the house of the bitten apple, is the Apple Watch SE which still allows you to call and has the same size and build quality as the 6, but loses the always on display, the sensor for the oxygen measurement and that for the ECG. Otherwise it is perfectly capable of measuring the heartbeat and providing all the classic features of the range. All of these three models also have access to Fitness + and are available with optional eSIM connectivity support . The average autonomy is 1 and a half days.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

BEST COMPANION FOR APPLE

DISPLAY USERS REALLY WELL READABLE

IMPROVED RECHARGE

HIGH CONSTRUCTION QUALITY

NO POWER SUPPLY IN PACKAGE NO INCREASE IN AUTONOMY AND PERFORMANCE

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH 4

The elective alternative for the Android world is Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 . We tried it in the classic version, finding it one of the most complete products in the smartwatch panorama . The lines do not differ much from the predecessor, but the real novelty of the latest model is represented by the operating system: we have gone from Tizen to WearOS , the Google operating system, in this case customized and optimized by Samsung, the first of this kind that convinced us across the board.

Watch 4 is available in version with or without LTE connectivity . The aluminum body with Gorilla Glass DX + and the IP68 certification for diving up to 5 ATM complete the picture. In the version we tested, the display has a 1.2 ” diagonal and can be seen well even in sunlight; there is the always on , while inside the body there are Exynos W920, 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage space useful for downloading Spotify playlists locally. The various sensors allow you to obtain excellent performance in all situations and the apps always open quickly, without any uncertainty. We specify that the ECG is present, but it only works in conjunction with Samsung smartphones, and the autonomy is a full day of use, which is why the smartwatch must be recharged in the morning before leaving home.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

IT HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED AND EVEN MORE GOOGLE APP AS ADDED VALUE BEAUTIFUL LUMINOUS DISPLAY HIGHER LEVEL HARDWARE THE BEST OF THE ANDROID PANORAMA

ONLY 1 DAY AUTONOMY GPS MANAGEMENT NOT OPTIMAL

HUAWEI WATCH GT3

Huawei Watch GT3 is the third proposal we make among the so-called pure smartphones: the third generation of the GT smart watch range, this also allows you to make calls with an eSIM . The strong points are the elegant design with a circular dial , a good quality of the materials and the extraordinary autonomy for a smartwatch of this kind: it reaches ten days of standard use . Available in two versions with 42 or 46 mm dial, it has a 1.43 ” amoled display that can be easily read in all light conditions, the always on function and automatic brightness adjustment. Withstands water up to 5 ATM, weighs 42 grams and, on the aesthetic side, is very close to a classic watch. The strap is available in three variants, namely leather, metal or silicone.

There is also 4GB of internal memory to download songs and applications from the App Gallery, a microphone and a fairly powerful speaker, notifications arrive, but the emoticons are not read and there is some limitation in the response. There are GPS and NFC , but it is still not possible to make payments. On board we find the proprietary Harmony OS operating system that allows you to track 100 types of workouts related to the Health app, an sp02 sensor for blood oxygen saturation and an accurate system for detecting heart rate.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

ELEGANT AND CAREFUL DESIGN LIGHT AND COMFORTABLE TO WEAR UP TO 10 DAYS OF COMPLETE HARDWARE AUTONOMY

NO PAYMENTS CONTACTLESS NOTIFICATION SYSTEM IMPROVED

Given that the Galaxy Watch 4 range has dropped so radically in price, approaching the prices of the more famous hybrids that have fewer smart features, we thought it was foolish to propose hybrids with exaggerated prices – which there are, especially at time of launch – since the functions that are worth paying for are more or less always the same. So here is a selection of hybrids that have everything you need at a price below 100 euros :

HONOR MAGIC WATCH 2

AMAZFIT GTS 2E / GTR 2E

XIAOMI MI WATCH

HUAWEI WATCH FIT

HONOR MAGIC WATCH 2

Hybrids give up some smart features, but the Honor Magic Watch 2 still allows you to answer calls, even if via Bluetooth and not eSIM, so it absolutely deserves a stand in this guide. Available in two sizes of 42 mm or 46 mm, it is often found online for less than 100 euros and is a well-finished product, made with care . Nice to see on the wrist, it has an understated design and a reliable physical activity tracking system . The fitness sector is excellent, there is GPS , the autonomy is about 5 days, allows good customization, but third-party apps cannot be installed and the interaction with notifications is reduced, being able to only view them without responding .

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

BEAUTIFUL DISPLAY SOBER DESIGN AND WELL BUILT 5 DAYS OF AUTONOMY ACCURATE MONITORING OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

LIMITED MANAGEMENT OF NOTIFICATIONS NO APP STORE AND FEW AVAILABLE

AMAZFIT GTS 2E / GTR 2E

A brand that has a lot to say is Amazfit with a very wide range of wearable proposals with a clean and captivating design. Among them, one of the most interesting is the GTS 2e . Squared and thin ( aesthetically reminiscent of an Apple Watch ), it has very elegant lines and dials for a digital watch, also thanks to the beautiful 1.65 ” Amoled display inserted under a curved tempered glass. The picture is completed by a lateral physical button similar to a ring and a silicone strap suitable for sports, but also for more formal environments. Physical activity is tracked with 90 sports modes and there is no shortage of GPS either. The autonomy is also good, which stands at a week of use 24 hours a day with all the features active. Also in this case it is not possible to answer calls or messages, let alone make contactless payments.

Alternatively, if you prefer a circular design, here is the GTR 2e : 1.39 ” OLED display with automatic brightness, circular aluminum case, light, quite compact, withstands diving up to 50 meters deep and has an interchangeable strap in the 22mm format. The substance is similar to that of the GTS 2e, there is also a microphone with voice assistant which however is limited to the functions of the watch. Also in this case GPS and Bluetooth, but no NFC. The autonomy is around ten days with the display always on active or, otherwise, between 15 and 20 days.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

DESIGN FOR ALL TASTES COMPLETE MONITORING OF PHYSICAL ACTIVITY HIGH AUTONOMY

NO CONTACTLESS PAYMENTS NO APP STORE LIMITED NOTIFICATION MANAGEMENT

XIAOMI MI WATCH

Given the advantageous price, it is also worth noting the Xiaomi Mi Watch which, thanks to the offers often present online, becomes one of the most recommended for purchase. It is characterized by a very large and legible 1.39 ” circular AMOLED display , equipped with automatic brightness adjustment, always on mode and the possibility of customization with 100 different dials. The 46 mm case makes it suitable for not particularly slim wrists, the design is linear and clean.

Water resistant up to a maximum of 5 ATM , it is equipped with an accurate pedometer, GPS and other various sensors that report altitude, atmospheric pressure, blood oxygenation , heart rate, sleep, energy level and stress . The operating system is responsive, but it is not possible to interact with notifications, nor to answer phone calls. The Xiaomi Wear app is well done and the autonomy is 12-14 days with mixed use. It should be noted that the latest update brought the Alexa voice assistant to Italian and also the shutter function.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

LARGE, BRIGHT AND CUSTOMIZABLE DISPLAY CLEAN DESIGN HIGH AUTONOMY AND EXCELLENT FLUIDITY NUMEROUS AVAILABLE DETECTIONS GPS AND ASSISTANT ALEXA INTEGRATED

SIZE NOT SUITABLE FOR SMALL WRISTS NO INTERACTION WITH NOTIFICATIONS NO POSSIBILITY TO ANSWER CALLS NO APP STORE

HUAWEI WATCH FIT

We close this guide with the Huwei Watch Fit, excellent for female wrists , given its smaller size than the rest of the other proposals just mentioned. Nice design, very light (we are talking about 21 grams), the rectangular and elongated shape makes it more similar to a smartband, but it is not. The 1.64 ” AMOLED display with automatic brightness is also pleasant and functional , it is accompanied by a reactive touchscreen and not even GPS is missing .

The Huawei Health app is very intuitive and the autonomy which is about ten days is also noteworthy . The operating system is the usual one found on Huawei wearables and allows various customizations such as changing the watch faces. One of the features inside it is the one dedicated to physical activity: an app with guided physical exercises and the animated image of a personal trainer that shows their correct execution. Again, it is not possible to interact with notifications, nor calls; the shutter function is only available in conjunction with Huawei smartphones.

PROS AND CONS IN BRIEF

CAREFUL DESIGN AND COMPACT DIMENSIONS INTUITIVE GPS AND FITNESS APP LARGE AND BRIGHT DISPLAY EXCELLENT MEDIUM AUTONOMY

NO INTERACTION WITH NOTIFICATIONS NO APP OF TESTE PARTIES SOME FUNCTIONS LIMITED TO THE HUAWEI ECOSYSTEM

In addition to the products in this guide, there are others, perhaps equally valid and performing, which for various reasons we have decided not to include. You can comment on this article by recommending your favorite product even if it is not on this list.