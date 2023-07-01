I made these viral air fryer stuffed mushrooms and my friends didn’t believe they were homemade

- Advertisement -

Stuffed mushrooms are such a staple on menus around the world that there’s even a National Stuffed Mushroom Day that takes place every February in honor of the humble fungus.

The beauty of them is that almost any filling goes well with their earthy taste and soft texture, and my favorite comes from this air fryer stuffed mushrooms recipe I discovered on TikTok while testing the best air fryers.

The mix of cream cheese in the center and melted cheese on top gives them a surprisingly rich taste, while the spinach and garlic enhance the natural flavor of the mushrooms.

Below, I show you how to create restaurant-style stuffed mushrooms at home to impress friends, family, or just yourself.

Air fryer stuffed mushrooms recipe

The air fryer stuffed mushrooms recipe I have followed is from Jackie Hartlaub via her @lowcarbstateofmind TikTok channel. It’s been watched 28.3 million times and counting.

Air fryer stuffed mushrooms ingredients

Technically you can stuff mushrooms of any size but I’ve found that the best results come from cremini, or chestnut mushrooms because they’re big enough to get a decent amount of filling inside, but small enough to eat in one, maybe two mouthfuls.

The amount of spinach and cream cheese will depend on which size of mushrooms you choose. You can also swap the cream cheese, and mozzarella for cheese alternatives.

Mushrooms

Spinach

Cream cheese

1 clove of garlic (crushed)

Pinch of salt

Garlic powder/granules

Grated mozzarella

(Image credit: Future)

Air fryer stuffed mushrooms method

To make air fryer mushrooms you will need the following:

Step 1: Clean the mushrooms with a damp cloth and remove the stems. You can peel your mushrooms, but as long as the skin is clean it’s safe to leave on.

Step 2: Chop the spinach and mix it in a bowl with cream cheese, crushed garlic, garlic powder or granules, and a pinch of salt.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Place the grated mozzarella in a separate bowl.

Step 3: Spoon the spinach and cream cheese mixture into each mushroom before dipping the mushroom filling, side down, into the grated cheese.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 4: Place the stuffed mushrooms in rows in the air fryer basket.

Step 5: Set the air fryer to 275°F (135°C) and cook for 15 minutes.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 5: Carefully remove the stuffed mushrooms from the air fryer and serve. These can be served cold but I prefer them when the cheese is melted and gooey.

Air fryer stuffed mushrooms verdict

These air fryer stuffed mushrooms are great as starters, canapés, or as one of the growing number of air fryer sides that my family and I are obsessed with.

You can cook them without putting cheese on top but I find that, when melted, the mozzarella adds a different texture that goes really well with the mushrooms, and the soft, creamy filling.

Since making this recipe, I’ve experimented with sprinkling grated parmesan on top of the mushrooms to give an extra hit of cheese flavoring. I’ve also replaced the spinach with chopped bacon for a meaty alternative.

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re still sitting on the fence and wondering whether to buy an air fryer, you may want to read our article to decide whether air fryers are worth it?