I have tested the Amazon Echo Hub: this is how I have controlled my entire smart home from the new screen with Alexa

Amazon is one of the few companies that can boast of having a truly competent voice assistant. Alexa was launched in 2014, although it took four years to arrive in Spain. During this time, it has been integrating new functions, although one of the biggest leaps occurred when in 2018 Amazon bought Ring, a security company that allowed its users to have a camera and alarm system for the house without having to pay a huge monthly subscription.

This made the Amazon assistant an integral part of home control, being able to activate the alarm or deactivate it by voice, see the security cameras on the different Amazon Echo with screens that are in the home, etc. However, until now there was no product that served as a kind of control centerlike the one in the movies from which you can control all the devices in your home.

It is true that, to a large extent, it can be done from an Echo Show, a speaker with a screen, or from your mobile phone, but there was no product designed for this. Until now. A few weeks ago, Amazon presented the Amazon Echo Hub, a home automation control center with an aesthetic very similar to that of its speakers, but with a different approach.

It is a high-priced device, 199.99 euros, but it is used to manage all the devices in the home, not just those from Amazon. one of the greatest advantages of this ecosystem is its wide compatibility with other manufacturers, like Nuki, Eufy, etc. We’ve been testing it for two weeks in conjunction with dozens of accessories, from smart vacuum cleaners to security cameras.

Built-in or lectern

The Echo Hub is designed to be placed anywhere in the home, although The normal thing is to put it at the entrance, next to the door, to be able to activate or deactivate the alarm, turn on the lights when you arrive or control the cameras without having to take out your cell phone. This can be done using some anchors and screws that are in the sales box, but it is also possible to buy a small lecternsimilar to that of the Amazon Echo Show 15.

In both cases it is necessary to have a plug nearby, because like smart speakers, this device does not have a battery. The good thing is that the stand and the device itself are very well designed to collect the excess cable, so that it does not disturb the house. However, it is a cable with a USB-A and USB-C connection, so if you want you can change it for a shorter or longer one, depending on what is necessary.

Screen and voice

The Echo Hub It has an 8-inch touch screen, which allows you to use its interface by configuring the different widgets on the main screen, you can enter each of the rooms that have been created in the Alexa mobile application. In this way, it is very convenient to access a device simply by knowing where it is. Infrared control detects when someone is approaching and switches the ambient display to the main interface.

But also it is possible to use the device by voice, by having a microphone capable of knowing whether or not we have activated the voice assistant. Of course, it does not have a very powerful speaker, so the system allows it to be paired with an Echo more prepared for it. The built-in speaker gives voice responses, but it is not useful for listening to Spotify. The curious thing is that it does work to show series and movies.

Great customization

The interface of this device is different from that of other Amazon devices, partly because its use seeks to be different. The main screen is the control centerwith an area on the left that allows you to enter the different rooms, a right area with the most important sections and a lower area where the device categories are, such as cameras, plugs, etc.

If you slide from the top, a very recognizable interface appears, that of any Echo Show. In this double bar there are configuration options, brightness, notifications, but also access to video sources, routines or active contentwhich allows you to control the music from here that is playing on any other Echo.

The widgets in the main part of the interface allow you to have the most used accesses at hand. For example, there is one that allows you to see the house cameras, another that shows a list of pending tasks, as if they were post-its and another shows the calendar. If you click on any of them, the interface for that function appears in full screen. If we leave our finger pressed on any widget it will allow it to be deleted or moved. It is compatible with devices that use the Zigbee, Thread, Bluetooth and Matter protocols.

One of the most important shortcuts is Routines, which allow you to perform complex actions with a single press. They can be activated or deactivated, as well as made available or not, as is the case in the Alexa application. The convenient thing is that everything is done from this screen, without needing your cell phone.

Controlling the alarm

Ring alarm systems have a multitude of devices. There are door sensors, cameras, motion sensors… but everything is controlled from a keypad that allows you to arm and disarm the system. This Echo Hub is capable of replacing that physical keyboard by having a virtual keyboard which allows you to control the Ring system in the same way, but with many more functions.

Additionally, if configured, It is possible to use Alexa to activate and deactivate the alarm by voice, although to do this you have to say the unlock code out loud. And no, it is not said number by number, but as a four-digit figure. If the key is 7677, you don’t have to say seven, six, seven, seven, but seven thousand seven hundred and seventy-seven.

I buy it?

Unlike the rest of Amazon devices, The Echo Hub is not intended to be used independently. Quite the contrary, this device stands out more the more devices we have linked. Its price is also somewhat high, especially when compared to the 8-inch Echo Show, which are very similar in hardware and cost almost half as much.

Despite this, in a home with multiple Amazon speakers, a Ring security system and other home automation devices, such as vacuum cleaners, televisions or plugs, This accessory becomes a Swiss army knife that helps in everyday life. Literally.