I Didn’t Forge Travel Documents, Do Kwon Tells Court

In a recent court hearing involving Do Kwon in Montenegro, he denied the allegations that he traveled with forged documents. Do Kwon was arrested in Montenegro in March 2023? At that time, the police mentioned that his passports were fake.

But during the court hearing, Do Kwon blamed a third-party agency in Singapore, pointing out that it issued the documents after he filled the necessary forms. Notably, Do Kwon was questioned alongside the former Terraform Labs Chief Financial Officer Han Chong-joon.

Do Kwon Said His Documents Have Been With Him For Years

A local news outlet in South Korean Segye reported the recent court hearing in the Montenegrin Basic Court.

According to the media report, the presiding judge for Do Kwon’s case was Ivana Becie. While speaking to the court, the Terraform founder stated that he had used his travel documents for many years.

Do Kwon said, "I traveled all over the world with a Costa Rican passport," and "If I had suspected it was a fake passport, I would not have traveled to many countries?"

As such, he never suspected they were forged. He also told the court that the agency he used for his passports was in Singapore but couldn’t “remember exactly” the name written in Chinese.

According to Kwon’s testimony, “When I applied for a Granada passport through the agency, it was rejected, but when I applied for a Costa Rica passport, there was no reason to doubt because the application was accepted.”

Notably, Do Kwon stated that his friend recommended the agency that issued his Costa Rica passport after filling in the required documents. The crypto kingpin stated that his Belgian passport came from another agency.

Recall that while announcing the arrest of Do Kwon, the Interior Minister of Montenegro Filip Adzic posted that “The person is suspected of being one of the most wanted fugitives, South Korean national Do Kwon, a co-founder, and CEO of the Singapore-based Terraform Labs.” “The former cryptocurrency king behind losses of over $40 billion has been apprehended at the Podgorica airport with forged documents.”

The Terraform Labs Founder Denies Another Allegation

A second allegation that terraform lab founder denied was his involvement with the former Montenegro finance minister, Milojko Spajic.

There were claims that Do Kwon sent financial assistance to the minister before the country’s general elections. The finance minister had previously denied such accusations.

Also, during the court hearing, Kwon’s lawyers stated: “This is categorically denied, and it is not true.”

But the accusation was reported by a Twitter account updating the community about the Terra case.

Also, another media belonging to Radio Free Europe shared the same information revealing that Kwon reached the minister, now the head of the Europe Now party, through a letter.

During the hearing, the presiding judge shifted the forgery verdict to June 19. As of the time of writing, Do Kwon has been sentenced to four months for forging the documents.