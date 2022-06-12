I can’t share Instagram stories – what’s going on?

Story sharing is one of the most popular tools used on Instagram. However, it is possible that certain situations or errors make it difficult not only to upload content to the platform or interact with other users, but also the option of sharing our stories with our followers. Has it happened to you? These are some of the possible reasons.

Instagram stories, very useful content Read more ADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category This is a question that many users ask themselves when they have problems with Instagram stories. And since we know how important the platform’s stories can be for those who use the tool to promote content and get more views or more ‘likes’, we tell you the possible causes and solutions of this inconvenience. And it is that, since its birth, the stories are quite attractive content for the followers and on many occasions, many are the users who want to share these in their ‘feeds’. Although it is true that it can be done, a single requirement must be met to be able to carry it out. Read more Companies take baby steps toward home robots at CES To do this, we just have to go to the publication, click on the airplane icon of paper that is located at the bottom and select if we want to share the publication as a ‘storie’ on our wall or if we want to share it with other people from the list that is shown. Keep in mind that, if the profile of the person whose publication we are going to share is private, the people who want to have access must be followers of it. And that may be one of the reasons you’re having trouble.

The most frequent reasons

With a duration of 24 hours, they can include photos, videos, lyrics, stickers, GIFs, emoticons… anyway, as this function and the application improves, there are more and more possible options to add to Instagram stories. Currently the ‘stories’ have almost nothing to do with the original function of Snapchat.

As such, you can share these with all your followers, as well as add it only to your best friends, which is a section of your ‘stories’ that can only be viewed by those people you add to that list and is identified by a green icon with a star in the center. But what is the reason for not being able to do it?

The account is private

There aren’t any options that they have misconfigured, nor have they exceeded any of Instagram’s usage limits, but there may be something they’re not doing right or really unshareable for some reason. One of them, and surely the most frequent of all, is that the user of the photo that we want to share on the network is from a private account (or changed it to this).

Or what is the same; If the creator decides that his Instagram stories cannot be shared, he can block this option for his followers. Given this, there is little we can do. The only thing we can try is to contact the owner of the account and request permission for its use and publication.

no mutual tracking

The reasons why you cannot share another person’s story can be varied. Thus, another reason, although this is not usually so frequent, is the one that has to do with the monitoring of both accounts.

This is, perhaps, because your account and that of the person in question they don’t follow each other. This causes the notices of the mentions, sometimes, to remain in the message request panel and we do not see them. To solve it we could ask you to do it.

history has expired

Also quite common, and that can lead to certain errors such as not being displayed, is that this story cannot be shared… because they have already past 24 hours. Therefore, after that time, the publication has expired and disappeared from your list.

Also, this can lead to us being confused when mentioning the Instagram user. The solution for this particular problem is to make sure that everything is spelled correctly and therefore that you have chosen the correct profile.