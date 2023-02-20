I am not receiving emails in my Gmail account: 5 possible solutions

Sure, Gmail is one of the best email services we can find on the Internet, but just like anything else in the world, It can come to have its errors, either globally and generally as well as personally to you due to some misconfiguration or something like that.

And one of the most heard errors on the Internet and in various media is that users do not receive the emails that are sent correctly to their respective email address. As a result of this, in this article you will find up to 5 possible solutions that could help you get out of the problemso say no more and let’s go for it.

Always check the spam folder

A piece of advice as old as time, and that is that hundreds of times the emails we receive they can end up in the spam folder because Gmail understood that it had to send them therebut not to appear in the main inbox like any other.

And watch out, because This happens both with emails sent by companies as well as by individualsso there is no other choice than to constantly check the Spam folder in case the emails that are waiting for them end up there.

Check the space you have and clean from time to time

Gmail accounts have a space limit according to the plan you have for yours, and this may be the free 15 GB that comes by defaultor it can be a paid one that gives you 100 GB, 200 GB or up to 1 TB of space.

Now, Google One, as it is the storage site where all your saved data from Google Drive or Google Photos is gathered, so it is likely that at some point you will run out of space and the emails will stop coming. Here clearly what you can do is start deleting various unnecessary files that you have to clear space, or buy a plan with more GB that suits your needs.

Check that your Internet connection is stable

If the connection is capable of causing problems in any other area within the Internet, with Gmail this will not be the exception and it will also fail just like any other page. That being said, something that tends to happen a lot is that the emails do not leave an email or arrive either, all due to an unstable connection that does not allow the platform to do its job properly.

Here the best will be run an internet speed test on your computer or mobile to see if the connection is slow. In that case, you will have to disconnect and then connect to the network again, where the problem should already be fixed.

Pay attention to battery saving mode

In the event that you keep the entire battery saving mode active, this could undoubtedly be one of the reasons why you do not know that the emails are not reaching your mobile. Because? Well, what happens is that when the battery saving mode is activated, This comes to interrupt the background synchronization of all serviceswithin which Gmail is of course included.

basically the emails yes, they will arrive, but Gmail will not notify you that they have arrived in your accountso you must enter the app and refresh the main tray to see what is new that has arrived.

Always keep the Gmail app updated, and clear the cache as an additional

App updates come out precisely to correct any problem that they may have, in addition to improving them more and more, so logically if you have an outdated application like Gmail, it may not work correctly or that affects in any way the reception of those emails that are sent to you.

So, in addition to making sure that the Gmail app is always up to date, what you can also do is clear the application cache from the settings of the mobile, in order to avoid problems with the operation of Gmail in case too much data accumulates in the cache.