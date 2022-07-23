“I am Groot”: watch the first trailer of the spin-off about the charismatic little tree

“A hero of few words returns”, this is how he describes the premise of the next series derived from the films of Guardians of the Galaxy. under the title of I am (I Am Groot)the story is allowed to explore the solo adventures of the tree-shaped alien in his childhood stage. During the San Diego Comic-Con, the trailer for this title was released, which will arrive exclusively through Disney+.

The story of groot in the cinematic universe Marvel (UCM) dates back to his first appearance in the heroic team movie that premiered in 2014. After dying and reincarnating in a small branch, the audience has seen the character grow from his childhood stage in the second installment (2017) and like a teenager in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I am Groot” will be made up of five shorts with different stories. (DisneyPlus)

The member of the Guardians of the Galaxy He loved it from the first moment, but he stole hearts with his adorable baby version and the funny dances he did whenever he was happy. As a result of his new appearance, he began to be called “Baby Groot” and, in fact, had a huge popularity long before the beloved Baby Yoda.

I am Groota photorealistic Marvel adventure

The little guy returns this time in a solo story with I am Groot. It is a fiction of shorts in photorealistic animation that will address their own adventures which makes it the second production of its kind to be born from the UCM after What If…?which presented its first season in 2021. The inevitable Vin Diesel (Groot) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket) make up the voice cast.

Actor Vin Diesel lends his voice again for the Marvel character. (DisneyPlus)

The project was developed by Kirsten Leporewho was in charge of directing it, and had James Gunn –the mind behind the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy– among its executive producers. Lepore and Ryan Little wrote the scripts for the episodes that make up the season. It was first announced in December 2020 and it was confirmed that it would not be a live actionbut would consist of an animated title.

The pilot will be titled “Magnum Opus” and focuses on how Baby Groot he goes on a search for various items to draw his friends into the team and blows up a room on Peter Quill’s ship. This way, Rocket will find him red-handed in the middle of his antics and find himself in big trouble when he is nearly sucked into a hole. As director and screenwriter, Leopore based much of these situations on her experience as the mother of a child, and she added the science fiction genre to delve into how an alien would experience her childhood.

Official poster of the animated series “I am Groot”. (DisneyPlus)

The five short films that will be part of I am Groot will land next August 10 in Disney+.

