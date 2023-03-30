I already know why 5G was fatal for me: the real coverage is far from what they tell us

He 5G for real It doesn’t reach everyone. It is for this very reason that, even though your operator offers you this connection, the real coverage of this mobile network is not what you should have. In fact, according to the Broadband Coverage Report in Spain, which has been published today, prepared by the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures, the percentage of the population that enjoys this coverage is disclosed.

Over the months, this fifth generation mobile network has been advancing. In fact, according to data from the same report, but published in 2022 (with data up to June 2021), the 5G coverage with the priority bands it reached 33.53% of the population. 58% of the population in Spain has real 5G The data that matters most to us from this latest study published today allows us to see what is the percentage of the Spanish population that can enjoy real 5G coverage. just a 58.12% of the population total. However, there is another important detail to take into account and that is that this data was obtained until June 2022. Therefore, from last year to today, operators have continued to make progress in expanding the 5G network. on the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands.

In any case, it is important to know what is the evolution in Spain of this mobile network. In fact, from one year to the next, from June 2021 to the same month in 2022, increased by almost 25% 5G coverage on these priority bands. It must be remembered that these frequencies are those that were designated from Europe for the expansion of the real coverage of this mobile connection.

However, we must bear in mind that we are on the right track. More than anything, because for June 2025According to Telefónica’s commitment, real 5G will reach each and every town with up to 20,000 inhabitants (around 70% of the Spanish population). If fulfilled, by the middle of that year, almost all of Spain will be able to connect to that mobile network and put aside the famous 5G DSS.

What is the coverage of the 5G DSS?

In this report, you can also check what is the coverage of other mobile networks. And, how could it be otherwise, we have taken a look at the percentage of the population in Spain that enjoys the 5G DSS, that is, that 4G connection “doped” to offer this type of 5G. Specifically, this mobile network has a coverage of 82.36% in general. Of the total, 5G DSS coverage is 73.82%while the 4G signal is located in almost the entire country, with 99.89% in urban areas and 99.53% in rural areas.

With this data, we can also see a notable increase from one year to the next, up to 23% more than during the previous year. The presence of this type of mobile network has even doubled in rural areas of Spain, reaching 50.42%.