Hyundai Ioniq 6 wants to put the Tesla Model 3 on the ropes

The automotive industry is going through a time of technological immersion that translates into models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 6 that the South Korean firm has just presented. A fully electric sedan that aims to anticipate the next generation of EVs, unapologetically facing media reference models such as the Tesla Model 3.

Combustion engines’ days are numbered (2035 in Europe). Cars electric and autonomous are the future of mobility and the Hyundai Ioniq 6 is very well prepared for it. Two and a half years after showing the “Prophecy” concept on which it is based, the company has shown it in society before it reaches the public at the end of the year.

It is the second model of the IONIQ series presented in 2021 and on which the manufacturer has promised to launch until 23 electric vehicles by 2025. It is based on the same platform Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) under which all electric vehicles of the Hyundai and Kia brand will be marketed. The power of the powertrain or its autonomy has not been revealed, although it is certain that it will improve the 480 kilometers of the Ioniq 5.

Its design is visible and although Hyundai speaks of “clean and simpler lines” may surprise you with its certain radicality. Personally, I love that retro touch that you can remember – keeping your distance – to a Citroen DS or a full Porsche 911. Of course, its aerodynamic coefficient (0.21) is outstanding. The body surface itself is very clean, with a single rising line at the lower sill and a subtle curvature of the D-pillar as it flows out the tailgate and meets the rear fender.

For the taillights and headlights, the company uses its characteristic design Parametric Pixel with more than 700 tiny squares used in different parts of the bodywork. Buyers will have the option to choose from dozens of different body colors including six two-tone themes.

Its interior is not so radical, but it is totally technical. Most of the controls are electronic and located on the multi-information display as well as on the center entertainment unit with two huge 12-inch screens. Hyundai claims to have used environmentally friendly materials such as recycled PET fabric for the seats, vegetable oil-derived paint on the doors, and floor mats made from recycled fishing nets.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 should be available later this year or early 2023 with an estimated price of $45,000 in United States. It will debut in public at the Busan Auto Show in July and there we will know all its characteristics.

