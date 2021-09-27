HyperX updates its catalog of headphones for PS5 and Xbox Series

Although most of the time we cannot avoid thinking about the PC when we talk about gaming peripherals, consoles also have their segment in the market. Something that HyperX has certainly not forgotten, with the addition of two new wireless headphones focused especially for the new generation of consoles Xbox Series and PS5.

Starting with the Microsoft console, HyperX today announced that the availability of its latest officially licensed Xbox wireless headsets, The CloudX Stinger Core Wireless (previously available for PS5). And it is that these headphones are designed to offer a totally immersive sound with Windows Sonic, optimized to play with the Xbox X and S and the Xbox One, maintaining all its capabilities for PC, thus offering a perfect device for Xbox Game Pass users wherever they go.

Maintaining the classic design of its family, the CloudX Stinger Core Wireless are presented with a lightweight design at just 275 grams, including 90 degree swivel ear cups to provide an adaptive fit over the neck and chest. In addition, they have foam pads and soft coating that will provide us with great comfort to be able to play for hours, while retaining the audio of its 40mm drivers and external noises separately.

All this enlightened by a wireless experience with a range of 20 meters and an autonomy of up to 17 hours on a single charge.

For their part, Sony players will have the arrival of HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headphones within devices compatible with both PS5 and PS4 in addition to the PC, thanks to the use of a 2.4 GHz USB wireless connection adapter.

Designed for next-level comfort, these headphones use durable, adjustable steel sliders on the headband, plus a closed cup design with memory foam, 50mm drivers for immersive sound while gaming, and a 90-degree swivel design so you can rest the headphones on your neck or shoulders between games.

Also, these headphones incorporate quick control functions that allow users to adjust LED effects, microphone mute, power and volume, as well as a detachable noise-canceling microphone and an LED indicator for the mute function.

Qualities that we will see again finished off perfectly with a long-lasting battery, in this case with an autonomy of up to 30 hours on a single charge.