HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB, shines like never before in your games

Although headphones continue to be its strong suit, HyperX continues to expand its family of peripherals with announcements such as the new HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB, manufactured with a tight surface to offer the highest precision and control, including a unique design with a dynamic RGB lighting effects with lights that run around the edge of it.

The playing surface of the mat features a dense fabric for precision and a non-slip rubber base offering stability to firmly hold the mousepad in place and adapt to mouse movements and gaming settings; while its edges, in addition to the LED strip itself, also offer a seamless and anti-fraying contour that provides a flat and even surface and resistance to everyday wear and tear.

All under one mat available in XL size (900 x 420 millimeters), with soft materials that allow us to roll it up comfortably to facilitate its transport without damaging it.

«Gamers are on the hunt for the latest news to enhance their gaming setups, and the new HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB mouse pad brings an additional level of customization to their gaming setup.«, They explain from the brand,«The new Pulsefire Mat RGB complements existing HyperX RGB products, allowing gamers to customize their settings with customizable lighting on headphones, keyboards, microphones, mice, and mousepads«.

And is that the HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB will have up to two independent customizable lighting zones, which we can configure via HyperX NGENUITY software, thus allowing us to create a complete environment with the rest of the brand’s peripherals. In fact, the mat offers a built-in memory to save up to three profiless lighting, as well as a built-in touch sensor to easily switch profiles for an uninterrupted and intuitive experience.

Availability and price

Soon we will be able to find the HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB available through the official website of the brand, with a starting price of 59.99 euros. Although soon we will be able to find it in other local distributors of the brand, such as Amazon or PcComponentes.