HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless lands in our country

Upgrading from its original wired version, HyperX today announced that the arrival and availability of your new Pulsefire Haste Wireless mouse with wireless technology that, in communication with its low latency and response rate of 1 ms, its light weight and ultralight design, and tremendous autonomy will allow us tremendous comfort and freedom of play.

Specifications HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless

Sensor Pixart PAX 3335 sensor with 16,000 DPI Buttons Six customizable inputs:

·2 common clicks

·1 button on the scroll wheel

·1 button at the top

·2 secondary buttons on the left side Maximum speed 450 IPS maximum acceleration 40G polling rate 1000Hz ultrapolling RGB lighting Color customizable through software connectivity 2.4 GHz wireless dongle or detachable HyperFlex USB-C cable Battery Up to 100 hours of autonomy Dimensions 124.3 x 66.8 x 38.2mm Weight 61 grams (95 grams with cable) Price From $99.99

Starting with its buttons, we find some TTC Golden Micro Dustproof switches with 80 million click durability, six programmable buttons, and onboard memory to save a custom profile. In addition, thanks to the use of the mouse, it also offers four preset DPI settings (400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 DPI) and some native settings up to 16,000 DPI.

The Pusefire Haste Wireless, offers maximum comfort and control at the tips of your fingers. the mouse is Constructed of low friction virgin grade pure PTFE skids for an effortless gliding motion. If you prefer to use a wired mouse, this ultralight mouse also includes a HyperFlex USB-C cable made of ultra-flexible, lightweight paracord material to reduce stress and resistance for smoother movements.

The Pulsefire Haste Wireless includes a grip tape on both sides of the mouse, as well as on the left and right mouse buttons, for added control and comfort. It also includes a set of spare PTFE skates for people who see their mouse skates wearing out.

In addition, we will have full customization through HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to customize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button mapping and recording macros.

Availability and price

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless arrives available in two color options of white or black, and will be available from 99.99 euros through the HyperX website and other resellers.