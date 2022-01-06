HyperX presents its first gamepad, compatible with Android and PC

HyperX enters a new category of products at CES 2022 in Las Vegas: that of gamepads, which are compatible with both PC and mobile. HyperX Clutch it is in fact its first gamepad that officially supports Android devices, complete with a removable support to hold the smartphone. Offers both wireless connectivity (2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 4.2) is wired, for those who want to reduce latency to an absolute minimum. The general layout of buttons and levers (but also the general shape) is reminiscent of the now established Xbox controllers, with asymmetrical analog sticks.
HyperX, which became part of HP nearly a year ago, unveiled several new other peripherals at the US event, including the Cloud Alpha Wireless wireless headphones, the PulseFire Haste mouse with honeycomb design for better hand ventilation, the Alloy Origins 65 super-compact RGB mechanical keyboard and a pair of wired gaming headphones that is the prestigious Cloud II with 7.1 surround and the entry level Cloud Core. HP itself has also brought several new products, including several for gaming and a ton of laptops, even with AMD Ryzen Pro processors.
- Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset: from February in the US at $ 199.99
- HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller: from March in the US at $ 49.99
- Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse: from February in the US at $ 79.99
- Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: February in the US for $ 99.99
- Cloud II Gaming Headset: from March in the US at $ 99.99
- Cloud Core Gaming Headset: from January in the US for $ 69.99