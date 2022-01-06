HyperX presents its first gamepad, compatible with Android and PC

HyperX Clutch has awhich, according to the company, guarantees up to 19 hours of continuous play wirelessly. It has a USB-C port, and in the box is a USB-A / USB-C cable for charging. Only that, though: this means that to connect it to your smartphone you need to retrieve a USB-C / USB-C cable. In the package there is also theto hold the smartphone we were talking about in the opening, which has an excursion from 41 to 86 mm. It can also function as a table / desk stand.