HyperX launches the gold-plated ProCast microphone in Brazil

HyperX announced this week the arrival of the HyperX ProCast microphone in Europe. The gold-plated large-diaphragm condenser microphone promises the user professional quality and features an XLR1 connection and cardioid polar pattern input. Designed for streamers, influencers and content creators looking for high-quality audio performance in a microphone with XLR connectivity, HyperX ProCast enables high-quality audio recording and streaming with vibrant sound.

The ProCast microphone captures detailed audio from a gold-plated large-diaphragm condenser capsule and uses the popular cardioid polar pattern to focus on the sound source. A -10 dB attenuation switch allows the mic to handle loud audio sources, and an 80 Hz high-pass filter switch reduces unwanted low frequencies. The new HyperX ProCast also comes with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount that reduces noise and a detachable HyperX Shield metal pop filter that also helps reduce unwanted sounds and pops for clearer audio. The shock mount adapter fits both 3/8 and 5/8 inch thread sizes, and is compatible with most struts and swing arms.

HyperX continues to elevate its range of high-quality, high-performance peripherals to meet the needs of gamers, influencers and content creators. Our first XLR microphone, the HyperX ProCast microphone is perfect for recording professionals, content creators and streamers. It features an XLR connection and a large, high-quality condenser for excellent audio performance and versatility in home or professional studios. Ana HidalgoHyperX’s streaming business manager.