HyperX launches a wireless headset with 300 hours of battery life

If you are thinking of getting some new wireless headphones that offer you good sound quality and that are suitable for use with practically any sound source, you should know that the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless. And, the truth is that they are an excellent choice for everything they offer.

This is a headband-type accessory that has a high-quality finish where the metal is not lacking and that includes foam cups that adjust perfectly to what the user needs (its weight is 322 grams, which does not it’s a barbarity). Obviously they use wireless technology 2.4 GHz to communicate without being tied down by cables and the maximum distance that the signal reaches is no less than twenty meters.

Excellent quality in these HyperX

There are no details that you will stop listening to if you use these helmets, since among other things they are capable of working with a frequency ranging from 15 to 21,000 Hzwhich combined with an impedance of 62 ohms and a sensitivity of 103 dBSPL/mW, a spectacular definition is achieved with all types of content.

In addition, it does not lack neodymium magnets that allow you to define everything that is heard to the maximum with its 50-millimeter drivers that fit like a glove in your dual camera technology that adequately disperses all the frequencies that are reproduced. Therefore, to say that these HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless are capable of supplying sound in three dimensions is not an exaggeration, and surely you will enjoy this 100% with games.

HyperX

Its autonomy is spectacular

This is something that makes this product differential, since thanks to the good performance that is obtained from its rechargeable battery, they can use the helmets that we are talking about up to 300 hours with just one charge. This is an almost impossible mark on any type of device, and is a very clear reason to buy. By the way, to complete a full charge you only need 4.5 hours, which is not much considering the aforementioned.

These HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless do not lack the possibility of integrating a bidirectional microphone which is certified for platforms like Discord. In addition, the quality of this accessory is really good, since it includes a capacitor and its frequency response ranges from 50 to 7.2 kHz. As far as its price is concerned, it stands at €229.99 and they can already be obtained in Spain. A perfect option for those who want headphones for everything and that, in addition, are of excellent quality.

