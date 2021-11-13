HyperX Introduces the Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition

With the early arrival of its superior model, now HyperX has just announced the new addition of its line of Cloud gaming headsets with the arrival of the Cloud Alpha Blackout, which under the main design lines opt for a new matte black color, maintaining the rest of the qualities of its original model.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Edition specifications

Controller 50mm dynamic speaker with neodymium magnets Speaker Circumaural, closed at the rear Frequency response 13 to 27,000 Hz Impedance 65 Ω Sensitivity 98 dBSPL / mW (at 1kHz) Harmonic distortion <2% Connectivity Wireless via 2.4 GHz USB dongle Battery Autonomy up to 17 hours of use Weight 298 grams (336 grams with mic and cable) Price 99.99 euros

Microphone

Element Electret condenser Polar pattern Unidirectional with noise cancellation Frequency response 50 to 18,000 Hz Sensitivity -43 dBv (0 dB = 1 V / Pa, 1 kHz)

Designed to provide maximum comfort for hours of long gamingThe Cloud Alpha Blackout takes advantage of HyperX’s exclusive premium memory foam, an expanded headband with softer, more flexible synthetic leather, and a durable, lightweight aluminum frame design. The headset features a detachable cable with inline audio control that allows console gamers to adjust volume and mute the microphone directly on the cable.

These headphones feature HyperX dual chamber technology to deliver accurate gaming sound with incredible range and tone. With a 50mm neodymium drivers, dual cameras allow HyperX to fine-tune and separate bass from midrange and treble, creating dynamic sound that makes games, music, and movies more immersive.

On the other hand, these headphones offer gamers a clearer voice quality and excellent sound to improve team communication, having a quality certification by two of the main communication platforms used today, TeamSpeak and Discord.

In addition, we will have a cross-platform compatibility with PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X / S2 and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobiles and even any virtual reality system with a 3.5mm jack audio port.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Blackout Headphones are available for 99.99 euros through HyperX’s network of retail and e-commerce stores, which we can find through the brand’s own website.