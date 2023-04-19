HyperX Hot Drop: promotion for gamers will have discounts that reach 50% on peripherals

Recently acquired by HP from Kingston, the brand of peripherals for gamers HyperX will have a promotional action this month that can be good for those who want to upgrade their setup without sacrificing so much budget. Called HyperX Hot Drop, the action is already valid and will offer, until the 31st of April, discounts of up to 50% on mouse, keyboard and headset, which means that depending on your interest and budget, you can leave the setup all uniformed from HyperX.

According to HyperX, the action will be carried out in conjunction with three brand partners (KaBuM!, Kalunga and Magalu), thus ensuring that each one can buy in the store that makes the most sense for their use (such as loyalty, own card and the like). . - Advertisement - Check below some items that were selected by HyperX and partners for this promotional action:

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Headset

Perfect for gamers looking for comfort, light weight and excellent value for money, the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core weighs just 215g, features 40mm drivers for maximum audio immersion and foam pads with Memory Foam technology, which adjust to the shape of the player’s ears. user. Equipped with a noise-canceling microphone, it’s perfect for work or play, and is compatible with high-end PCs and consoles. During the Hot Drop, the HyperX Cloud Stinger headset, which normally costs BRL 289.90, can be purchased at Kalunga for BRL 150.96.

Mouse HyperX Pulsefire Core

Ideal for gamers looking for quality and excellent value for money, the HyperX Pulsefire Core has buttons resistant to up to 20 million clicks, native settings of up to 6200 DPI, haptic feedback for maximum sensitivity and extensive customization possibilities through the free HyperX NGENUITY software – including the RGB LED light pattern and the functions of its seven buttons. The model also stands out for its precision, ease of control and smooth movement on the mousepad. - Advertisement - During the HyperX Hot Drop, the HyperX Pulsefire Core mouse, which has a suggested price of R$ 322.00, can be purchased at Magalu for only R$ 161.91.

Mouse HyperX Pulsefire Rod

Lightness, practicality and speed are essential attributes of the Pulsefire Haste, the best option for players looking for comfort and agility during intense matches. Among other highlights, the mouse features a honeycomb-style top panel – which favors movement and provides better ventilation to the equipment –, flexible USB HyperFlex paracord cable that reduces tension and resistance, and dust-resistant TTC Golden micro switches. Its virgin PTFE bases generate low friction, resulting in an agile and smooth glide. Finally, the Pixart 3335 sensor completes the ideal balance between weight and performance, being able to detect up to 16,000 native DPIs. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste mouse, which has a suggested price of R$ 235.28, is being sold at KaBuM! for R$199.99 during the HyperX Hot Drop. - Advertisement -

HyperX Alloy Core RGB Keyboard

With a high level of customization and comfort, HyperX Alloy Core RGB is the ideal keyboard for those looking for performance and durability. For the maximum comfort of the Europeian user, it has ABNT2 standard (with “ç” and “alt gr” keys), allows the customization of RGB light effects and three adjustable brightness levels, has a solid and reinforced structure, in addition to silent keys and smooth high-speed feedback to commands. The peripheral stands out for a high-level tactile sensation that gives users a true competitive advantage in games, and also has anti-ghosting and N-key rollover functions, which recognize the simultaneous use of multiple keys and prevent the activation of keys. unwanted clicks. The HyperX Alloy Core RGB, which has a suggested retail price of BRL 588.22, can be purchased at KaBuM!, during the HyperX Hot Drop, for BRL 479.99.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset