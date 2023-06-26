HyperPack Pro Tech Arrives: Backpack with Find My Integration

- Advertisement -

Hyper, renowned manufacturer of accessories, has announced the launch of its HyperPack Pro tech backpack, which has the Find My integration functionality.

Having worked on this product since last year and introduced it through a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, Hyper has managed to make it available to the general public through its website.

Innovative design and outstanding features of the HyperPack Pro

The HyperPack Pro sports a look that bears similarities to the Targus Cypress Hero Backpack, which made its debut earlier this month. This similarity is due to the fact that Targus has acquired the Hyper brand.

- Advertisement -

Both backpacks use a location module called “Find My”, which is located on the top of the backpack and has an easily accessible replaceable battery.

Thanks to the Find My integration, the HyperPack Pro can be located through the Find My app on devices like iPhone, iPad or Mac, using the items tab.

In addition to its tracking capabilities, the HyperPack Pro has a dedicated compartment for laptops up to 16 inches and offers a total of 22 liters of storage space.

The backpack features six individual pockets, specifically designed to store photo gear, sportswear, sunglasses, tech accessories, and a 1-liter water bottle.

- Advertisement -

It also includes a handy RFID pocket for credit cards and a hidden back pocket, as well as interlocking zippers for added security.

Functionality and comfort for the user

A standout feature of the HyperPack Pro is its pass-through charging pockets, which allow you to charge laptops, tablets, mobile phones and other devices without removing them from the pack. This provides greater comfort and practicality to the user.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the backpack is made of waterproof Cordura fabric, which guarantees the protection of the objects inside against adverse weather conditions.

Positive reviews and availability of the HyperPack Pro

The HyperPack Pro has received rave reviews since its initial release last December. Experts highlight its ample storage space and the usefulness of the Find My integration.

This innovative product is now available for purchase on the Hyper website for $200.

In conclusion, the HyperPack Pro Tech with Find My integration is a modern and versatile backpack that combines design, functionality and security.

With its ample storage space and the ability to track it via the Find My app, this backpack becomes an attractive option for those looking for a quality and useful accessory in their daily life.