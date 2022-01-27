Hyper Scape will close on April 28

It hasn’t even been a year and a half since the release of Hyper Scape, but it seems like that’s been enough time for Ubisoft consider that the objectives have not been met that the company had marked itself. And it is that if there is something even more competitive than the Battle Royale arena, it is precisely that category of games. And it is that since Fortnite became a mass phenomenon, there are many developers who have decided to try it, with uneven luck.

Although no company has managed to reproduce the success of Epic, there are titles that have managed to gain a large enough user community, as is the case with Valorant. Others, however, have passed unnoticed, and that is the case of Hyper Scape, a solvent Battle Royale on a technical level, but as we already told you when evaluating its technical requirements, it did not stand out in any aspect. Be careful, this does not mean that it was a bad title, its setting was quite interesting, and its gameplay also fulfilled what was promised. His problem is that he did not contribute anything new.

And it seems that Ubisoft considers that it has already given Hyper Scape all the opportunities that the game deserved and, consequently, has announced that the game will be closed next April 28. The company claims to be very grateful to the community of players that has been created around the game, and also says that it has learned a lot from this experience, and that it will use what it has learned in future products.

And this last point is very interesting, because it confirms something that we could already expect, and that is that the closure of Hyper Scape does not mean the farewell of Ubisoft from the Battle Royale. Quite the contrary, we can think that it will not take too long to see a new title, possibly inspired by the environment of one of his franchises. Now, of course, the key is that beyond taking advantage of the image of the potential franchise chosen, the company is capable of contributing enough innovative elements so that its proposal generates the desired interest.

The closure of Hyper Scape is bad news for your gaming community, but it is one more sign that the Battle Royale market is quite complex, and that new proposals that are limited to reproducing existing mechanics will have it very difficult, if not impossible. However, I personally believe that there is still room for evolution.