Hype Games launches new subscription service for major brands

Published on

By Abraham
Hype Games launches new subscription service for major brands
Hype Games, Level Up’s virtual store, announced this Friday (3) that it expanded its product catalog and decided to invest in the online shopping segment and launched the Hype Hub, a site that brings together and manages subscription services in partnership with large brands such as Spotify, Uber, iFood, McDonald’s, Aiqfome, the Norton antivirus program and also streaming movies and series, HBO Max and Prime Video.

In addition to Level Up games, users earn exclusive discounts and gift cards through the Hype Hub.

Home of the Hype Hub website (Image: Reproduction)

Among the services available are:

  • Spotify: 6-month, 3-month and 1-month subscriptions, starting at R$17
  • Uber: Gift Cards for the private ride app from BRL 20 to BRL 200
  • iFood: Gift Cards to be used in restaurants, markets, pharmacies and even pet shops, from BRL 10 to BRL 200
  • McDonald’s: To gift your friends or yourself, from R$ 15
  • Aiqfome: Restaurant delivery service from R$15 to R$50
  • PrimePass: Subscription to Prime Video Família and HBO MAX streams from R$27.90
  • Norton: the antivirus program to keep gamers’ devices always safe. Subscriptions from $25
But does not stop there. With the new partnership, the more than 350 partners integrated into the Hype platform, such as Players Bank, Bradesco, C6, Tim and several others, will also offer services that are widely used by the gamer public through Hype Games.

