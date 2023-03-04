Hype Games launches new subscription service for major brands

Hype Games, Level Up’s virtual store, announced this Friday (3) that it expanded its product catalog and decided to invest in the online shopping segment and launched the Hype Hub, a site that brings together and manages subscription services in partnership with large brands such as Spotify, Uber, iFood, McDonald’s, Aiqfome, the Norton antivirus program and also streaming movies and series, HBO Max and Prime Video.

In addition to Level Up games, users earn exclusive discounts and gift cards through the Hype Hub.