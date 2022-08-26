Hydrogen-powered trains, emitting water vapor, with autonomy of 1000 km, now available in Germany

Testing began four years ago, and some trains by fuel cells are now available to the Germans.

This is Alstom’s Coradia iLint hydrogen train, a company always present in an extremely important sector to reduce emissions. Alston already commented in 2020 that he was doing tests in the Netherlands, today the start of operations is announced.

- Advertisement -

Thus, the hydrogen trains enter public service, at the moment in 14 trains at the facilities in Salzgitter, Germany. Lower Saxony’s Ministry of Transport started looking for alternatives to diesel in 2012, and promises to buy only hydrogen fuel cells from here on out.

They only emit steam and condensed water, and have a range of 1,000 kilometres, so they are expected to consume just one tank of hydrogen for a whole day between the Cuxhaven, Bremerhave, Bremervörde and Buxtehude route. Speeds range from 80 to 120 km/h, but could reach 140 km/h.

Recharging will take place each day at Linde’s hydrogen filling station in Bremervörde, which has 64 high-pressure storage tanks (500 bar), six compressors and two fuel pumps. The idea is that in the future they can produce hydrogen right there, without depending on external transport and logistics.

- Advertisement -

Of the 14 trains, five are already running right now, with the rest due to join later this year. It is estimated that they save 1.6 million liters of diesel and 4,400 tons of CO2 per year.

Great news, announced today by Alstom, for a sector that urgently needs changes.