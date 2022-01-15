Hydrogen cars vs electric cars: which technology will be the most popular in the future?

Flying cars are part of that imaginary that people had about the future 50 years ago. While vehicle technology has evolved significantly, cars still don’t fly. In addition, the debate about the future of the automotive market does not focus on whether or not they should fly. The discussion at the moment focuses on the type of energy that will be used to move them and in that sense, the confrontation between electric cars vs. hydrogen cars.

The world is geared towards reducing or replacing the use of fossil fuels and therefore, efficient energy alternatives that can be applied continue to be tested.

What is the reason for the debate between electric cars vs. hydrogen cars?

The ecological issue has been fundamental in the discussions that take place between the great powers of the world. In this sense, the replacement of fossil fuels with cleaner energies has become the goal of many countries. It is worth considering that, for example, in the United States, vehicles emit more than half of the gases associated with global warming. In Europe they are also aware of these problems and have proposed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.

Thus, the main alternative and the one that has been maturing the longest are electric cars. This technology put its foot on the accelerator in the 1990s with Toyota and from 2000 companies such as BMW and Renault began to join. They currently have a strong presence in the market, but are still seen as an alternative.

While this technology continues to mature and expand, new competitors arrive and one that seems to have many followers is hydrogen cars. It is a new technology and with a different mechanism that represents a new aspect for the automotive market. However, it also has its drawbacks and this is what has started this debate of electric cars vs. hydrogen cars.

Electric Cars: very popular and without emissions

In the electric car vs. hydrogen cars, the first thing in favor of the former is that they do not have emissions. In other words, there are no polluting residues produced by the mobilization of the vehicle. This fits perfectly with the plans to reduce the emission of polluting gases by 2030. Gone are the days when electric cars were viewed with distrust, today they are a reality in Europe and Japan.

One of the most accurate criticisms that electric cars have had refers to the end of their useful life. Their detractors indicate that the batteries they contain end up being more polluting and that the electricity is not produced in a sustainable way.

However, it is noteworthy that a study of the ICCT compared the emissions of electric cars and gasoline cars over their entire lifetime. The results showed that the electric ones pollute much less than those that use gasoline. So they still represent the cleanest alternative. However, its biggest problem has been dragging it down for a long time and it concerns loading times. Something that hydrogen cars seem to have solved.

Hydrogen cars: friendlier and with fewer non-renewable raw materials

Its full name is Hydrogen Fuel Battery Car and its technology is based on the reaction that is generated between hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen is contained in pressurized tanks on the floor of the car and the reaction occurs in an electrochemical cell. This generates the electricity that moves the vehicle and that is stored in a battery that powers the rest of the components.

Its enormous advantage is that, unlike electric cars, hydrogen cars do not need a long time to recharge. In a matter of about 5 minutes, the hydrogen tanks will be ready to provide a range of almost 600km. All this technology also implies the use of fewer materials such as cobalt or lithium. Additionally, their emissions are water and heat, so what is the problem?

The Achilles heel of hydrogen cars: efficiency

When comparing electric cars vs. hydrogen cars there is a very important factor and that is efficiency. Energy efficiency contemplates the optimization of the service in favor of adjusting consumption to the real needs of users. This implies avoiding the loss of energy in the production and transport process and this is the Achilles heel of hydrogen.

The transport of electricity to the battery of a vehicle implies an 8% loss of energy. Later, when it passes from the battery to the motor, another percentage is lost, which leads electric cars to have between 70% and 90% efficiency.

With hydrogen the matter is completely different, starting with a 45% loss in production and transportation alone. Additionally, we must consider the loss of energy that occurs at the time of the reaction with oxygen and generate electricity. In this way, hydrogen as a fuel offers an efficiency of between 25% and 35%.

Who is the winner today?

The history of automotive technology has left very interesting lessons regarding the predictions of its future. For example, between the years 1900 and 1914, electric vehicles were seen as the best option for the times to come. However, the Ford T came to show that a gasoline mechanism was more economical and so we come to this day.

For this reason, we must speak in the present and what is happening at the moment in the market in the face of electric cars vs. hydrogen cars.

Hydrogen for large vehicles and even the Olympics

At the Tokyo Olympics, Japan made a display of mechanisms based on fuel cells. It was applied in the lighting of the Olympic cauldron and also in the fleet of 500 Toyota Mirai and 100 hydrogen buses that transported the athletes.

In Japan they are betting heavily on this technology and the plan is to have 800,000 hydrogen vehicles in circulation by the year 2030. To do this, an investment must also be made in recharging points for the tanks that store this fuel. In the United States, the electric truck company Nikola has invested 50 million dollars in a project that seeks to produce hydrogen in a clean way. The idea is to have a storage center to take to your future charging stations.

During 2021 the giants Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai were also in the news. The first to plant the bases for the manufacture of hydrogen trucks. For its part, Hyundai has upgraded its hydrogen truck and expects to deliver 1,600 of them by 2025.

Electricity for small cars

The advances that we find in the technology of hydrogen cars do not interfere in anything in that of electric cars. We have a sample of this in the first place in the production of this type of vehicle. Manufacturers such as BMW, Mustang, Audi, Porsche or Volkswagen are very important examples of the bets that are in the electric car market.

On the other hand, the year 2021 represented a sales record for electric vehicles in China with 2.9 million more units sold than in 2020. This implies a jump of 160%, which gives us an idea of ​​how this model is expanding. of cars.

Tesla is perhaps the reference manufacturer and the first thing that comes to mind when we talk about electric cars. The company has revealed in the first days of January that 936,000 cars were sold in the year 2021, double its sales in 2020. In Australia, sales of electric cars tripled during the year 2021, compared to 2020.

While 2020 was marked by the pandemic and the lockdown, it is significant that sales not only recovered, but doubled and tripled. Electric cars and hydrogen cars seem to be able to coexist in a world that aims to reduce gas emissions. In practice, hydrogen vehicles have proven practical for cargo and long distances. For their part, the electric ones represent the friendliest and most efficient option for the mass market.