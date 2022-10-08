Hungry! Palit’s NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU requires 1,200W power supply

NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX 4090 as the most powerful — and most power-hungry — graphics card of its new generation. Partner manufacturers are advertising their custom models and recommend that gamers have power supplies with absurd power up to 1,200W to use the GPU. With original power of 450W and minimum power supply recommendation of 850W, custom versions of the GeForce RTX 4090 may require more power from the PC power supply due to its additional cooling and overclocking features. Of the total, 11 models had their requirements revealed so far. Check the table below.

Simpler models such as the Galax RTX 4090 SG and ST have kept the required power specification of the NVIDIA reference design, but components from ASUS, Aorus and Zotac can consume an additional 150W to power their extra resources. The RTX 4090 ROG Strix OC, for example, is factory overclocked. - Advertisement - The champion is the Palit RTX 4090 GameRock OC, which suggests a 1,200W power supply. The graphics card is slightly overclocked to 2.61 GHz (versus 2.52 GHz in the reference design), so it is possible that the Taiwanese manufacturer has tested its hardware on a high-performance platform for enthusiasts, which would justify this recommendation. .

It is a fact that the guarantee that a computer will work perfectly increases depending on the power of the power supply, but models with greater capacity are not always the best alternative. More economical processors and graphics cards may not consume all the power received by the PSU, which would reduce the overall efficiency of the PC. Amazon Discounts: offer on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5

The latest generation graphics cards from NVIDIA are already available for pre-sale in the international market, with initial sales led by the GeForce RTX 4090, whose MSRP is US$ 1,599, that is, around R$ 8,349.

Deals on GeForce graphics cards