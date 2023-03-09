5G News
Hungry for games! Xbox and Oreo launch special version of Series S in limited edition

By Abraham
Hungry for games! Xbox and Oreo launch special version of Series S in limited edition
Oreo launched a special promotion in January in which it gave out several freebies to Xbox players and gave away three units of an exclusive version of the Xbox Series S that is sure to make its owners even more “hungry for games”. Thankfully some screenshots of the special console were shown today.

Image: @IdleSloth84_

The console images were revealed by Twitter user @IdleSloth84_, a Microsoft video game enthusiast who received a limited edition custom Xbox Series S unit.

As we can see, the Xbox Series S Oreo brings an additional cover that leaves the console in the shape of a giant Oreo dipping in milk. It can be removed, but the video game can work even with it, as there are openings for ventilation.

It even has a custom controller in dark brown and white to match the console and Oreos you can eat to try to satisfy your hunger for games with Xbox Series S.

Unfortunately the promotion is limited to the US and UK and only three people took one of these home.

