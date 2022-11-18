Hunger hit? iFood gains support for Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro and Live Activities

If you like to order a snack on iFood with your iPhone, now it will be even easier to keep track of your orders. This is because iFood has just been updated with support for Dynamic Island, a novelty introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro in September.
The news was not announced by the application, but it was noticed by the Twitter user @BrunoMouraN, who published images showing the new features in action.
@MacMagazine iFood gained support for live activities! pic.twitter.com/Kd7e1QNAko
— Bruno Nascimento (@BrunoMouraN) November 16, 2022
As we can see below, iFood now supports showing notifications about orders placed on iFood on Dynamic Island with version 9.181.0 of the application, making it easy to switch to checking the detailed status by tapping the top of the screen.
Another interesting new feature is support for Live Activities, which show detailed notifications for some apps on the lock screen. Thanks to this, it is now possible to follow the order step by step in a kind of widget in the lower area of the lock screen below the notifications.
