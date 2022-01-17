Hundreds of sex worker accounts have been suspended from Linktree

Linktree is a hugely popular and busy service for all kinds of content creators and service providers. Given the impossibility of entering several links in the biographies of social networks such as Twitter or Instagram, this service came to solve the problem. However, they are currently in the eye of controversy, as many adult content creators and sex workers have found their Linktree accounts suspended.

According to the company, this is due to a violation of its terms and conditions, although these are not entirely clear.

Many sex worker accounts have been suspended by Linktree

As we know, Linktree is a service that allows you to create a simple page to concentrate links to our services. In this way, it is enough to add the LinkTree link in the Instagram or Twitter bio so that our followers quickly access everything we offer. Adult content creators and sex workers often use it on their social networks. However, for a couple of days they have been reporting a wave of suspended accounts due to incorrect use.

The company has manifested itself through its head of Confidence and Security, Marlene Bonnelly. According to his words, the accounts were suspended for breaching the terms of use of the service. Specifically, it refers to the fact of offering services of sexual encounters. However, when reviewing the Linktree terms and conditions we find that it only talks about not including sexually explicit material. This leaves some confusion as to whether this includes the links or if it is just about not showing nudity in the profile layout.

There is another factor that makes the case for suspended Linktree accounts to sex workers worse. It refers to the fact that those who have Premium accounts state that they continue to be debited the $9 charge for the service. This is an event in full swing and we will have to wait for the reactions of this sector to Linktree’s actions.