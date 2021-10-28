Hundreds of quality minimalist wallpapers await you in Pix Wallpapers, free and without ads

If you are looking for minimalist wallpapers for your Android mobile, a good option is to download the free application Pix Wallpapers, which we have discovered from the hand of Evan blass. In it you will find more than 200 wallpapers with the minimal style of Google Pixel and Android 12.

If you want the wallpapers of the Google Pixel, you can download them, and if you are looking for something with the same style, but different, you will find it in this application that has infinity of exclusive designs with different concepts, but all of them minimalist PashaPuma. The app is free and has no ads.

Minimalist “Google” style wallpapers and more

If you like wallpapers like those created by Google for each generation of Google Pixel, you will find something similar and much more in Pix Wallpapers, an application that collects hundreds of minimalist wallpapers.

The wallpapers are divided into collections, so that the same design can have a version with different colors or with variant for light mode and dark mode. The collections available today are shapes, Pixel, flowers, food, Material, OnePlus, Android, colore, Chrome OS, Material Reborn, holidays, Star Wars, space, nature, bubbles, clouds, Pixel 4A and in motion.

The application itself could not be simpler, you browse the catalog in search of a wallpaper that catches your attention and, when you open it large, you have the option to save it or apply it directly as wallpaper for the home or lock screen.

If you find several backgrounds to your liking, you can Add to favorites, so that you can retrieve them later from a specific tab and, thus, apply them again later without having to find them among the large amount of available funds.