Hundreds of objections could be lodged to stop extra Croke Park gigs

Hundreds of objections could be lodged with Dublin City Council in an attempt to stop extra gigs being held at Croke Park.

It appears concerns of local people are mounting despite a meeting between residents, Aiken Promotions and stadium management in the hope of easing tensions over plans to hold additional concerts next year.

Under current plans, Garth Brooks is expected to play three concerts in Croker, next September 9, 10 and 11.

An application for two more dates, on September 16 and 17, has also been received by Dublin City Council.

Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran will play two nights next April 23 and 24.

But Patrick Gates, chairman of the Croke Park Residents Association, said they will be gathering objections this week before presenting them to the council to stop the extra concerts.

He said he was unsure how many objections would be expected but that judging from the meeting with promoters and Croke Park bosses, “over 90% were opposed”.

Mr Gates added: “So we’ll be contacting a lot of our residents over the week and we will be encouraging people to put in their objections.”

Last week, locals vented their frustration, saying they were not told about plans to hold seven concerts at the stadium next year.

Mr Gates said: “There just doesn’t seem to be an end. No matter how much we give to Croke Park, they just come back looking

for more.”

Last week, Colm Stephens of the Clonliffe & Croke Park Area Residents Association, told Newstalk Breakfast his concerns were not allayed by the recent meeting with stadium management

He said: “As I look back through the list of concerts that have been held in Croke Park over the previous years, we stand in the same place as we stood every time Croke Park says they want to put on more than three concerts in one calendar year.”

Mr Stephens explained people who do not live in the area cannot understand the burden which is placed on residents when concerts take place in the northside stadium.

He described the music events as a “nightclub with 80,000 people plonked” in the middle of a

residential area.

In 2014 Dublin City Council received 375 objections against a licence for five sell-out Garth Brooks concerts at Croke Park, which eventually saw the country star cancelling his concerts and disappointing more than 400,000 fans.

Issues raised at the time included concerns over noise pollution, lack of parking and difficulties getting in and out of homes under what residents termed “martial law conditions”.

Locals also voiced concerns over public disorder, temporary toilets outside their homes, litter and traffic congestion.

