Humble Bundle launches 72-game combo to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

Published on

By Abraham
Humble Bundle launches 72-game combo to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
The Humble Bundle is a portal that always aims to collect donations for important causes such as helping Ukrainians during the Russian invasion or fighting cancer. This time, the offer contains 72 games and digital books and the objective is to raise money to help the victims of the earthquake that recently hit Turkey and Syria.

According to the portal, the combo with 72 items has a total value of more than US$ 1,000, but is being offered for a minimum of US$ 30, about R$ 155 in direct conversion.

This is possible thanks to the collaboration of game developers and publishers who agreed that 100% of the profit raised for the action will be used to purchase medical supplies, food, water and shelter for earthquake victims in both countries.

The foundations responsible for distributing the donations will be Direct Relief, International Medical Corps and Save the Children. To date, over 5,500 packages have been sold and have raised over $176,000 for the charity.

Among the games offered in the package we can highlight:

  • Gotham Knights;
  • Ghostrunner;
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition;
  • PAYDAY 2;
  • Euro Truck Simulator 2;
  • XCOM 2;
  • Farming Simulator 17;

All games included in the package can be requested by Steam through redemption codes made available after completion and confirmation of payment. The digital books will be available in PDF, EPUB and CBZ formats, which means that it is possible to read them all on any reader, cell phone or computer.

Access the Humble Bundle via the link below:

  • Earthquake Relief Bundle – access

