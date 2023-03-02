Humble Bundle launches 72-game combo to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

The Humble Bundle is a portal that always aims to collect donations for important causes such as helping Ukrainians during the Russian invasion or fighting cancer. This time, the offer contains 72 games and digital books and the objective is to raise money to help the victims of the earthquake that recently hit Turkey and Syria.

According to the portal, the combo with 72 items has a total value of more than US$ 1,000, but is being offered for a minimum of US$ 30, about R$ 155 in direct conversion. This is possible thanks to the collaboration of game developers and publishers who agreed that 100% of the profit raised for the action will be used to purchase medical supplies, food, water and shelter for earthquake victims in both countries.