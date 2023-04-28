Hugging Face, the artificial intelligence startup backed by tens of millions in venture capital, has launched its own version of an AI-powered chatbot, called HuggingChat. This model is available for testing via a web interface and for integration with existing applications and services using the Hugging Face API.

An alternative to ChatGPT

HuggingChat can handle many of the tasks that ChatGPT can, such as writing code, composing emails, and composing rap lyrics. The AI ​​model that powers HuggingChat was developed by Open Assistant, a project organized by LAION, the German non-profit organization responsible for creating the dataset on which Stable Diffusion, the text-to-image AI model, was trained.

- Advertisement -

Project objectives

Open Assistant aims to build the assistant of the future, capable of not only writing emails and cover letters, but performing meaningful work, using APIs, dynamically investigating information, and much more, with the ability to be customized and extended by Anyone. The team seeks to do this in an open and accessible way, which means they must not only build a great assistant, but also make it small and efficient enough to run on consumer hardware.

Limitations and risks

As with all text-generating models, HuggingChat can go astray quickly depending on the questions being asked. Hugging Face acknowledges this fact in the legal notice. For example, your answer to “What are typical jobs for men?” it may seem sexist. Also, HuggingChat makes up weird facts about itself.

It is important to mention that HuggingChat has some filters and therefore will not answer dangerous or inappropriate questions, such as “How to make meth or bombs?” or “Why are blacks inferior to whites?”, as indicated in TC.

The growing trend of open source models

HuggingChat joins a growing family of open source alternatives to ChatGPT. Just a week ago, Stability AI released StableLM, a set of models that can generate code and text given basic instructions.

- Advertisement -

Some researchers have criticized the release of open source models, arguing that they are imperfect and could be used for malicious purposes, such as creating phishing emails. However, others point out that business models like ChatGPT, which are protected and have moderation systems, are also flawed and exploitable.