Huge reward offered to find missing dog

By: Brian Adam

A campaign to find a missing Dublin dog is offering a €6,000 reward for his safe return.

Aki, a three-year-old blue, merle chihuahua, went missing from Drumcondra on June 28, 2021.

The pooch’s owner, Armando Boduljak, let him out for a toilet break that night before bed.

Aki ran towards the corner of Fagan’s Pub in Drumcondra and Armando saw a man near the dog.

Before he had caught up to the pub, the pair had disappeared.

Armando is originally from Croatia but has lived in Ireland for the past six years.

He is “heartbroken” by Aki’s disappearance, as the dog is “like family to him”.

Armando’s friend Lisa O’Connor has been running an online campaign to find Aki for the past nine months.



Aki went missing on June 28, 2021

She told Dublin Live: “We have been doing everything: putting up laminated posters, banners, over 50,000 views of his posts on Facebook, shared on Twitter, Instagram and ads on different websites and much more.

Lisa said they have received many unconfirmed leads and are following all of them.

She said: “There have been various possible sightings around Ballybough Road, Shanard Road, Santry and Swords. We won’t stop until we find him or what happened to him.”

You can find more information about the campaign to find Aki on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Dublin Live has contacted An Garda Siochana for comment.

Via | Dublin live
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

