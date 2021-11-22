Huge outbreak of fish-like bugs that can lay 60 eggs a day reported in Dublin

A huge outbreak of fish-like bugs that can lay 60 eggs a day has been reported in Dublin.

Dublin homes have experienced a huge increase in silverfish outbreaks, with pest control provider Rentokil responding to a high number of call outs.

Homeowners are being urged to be on the lookout for the nocturnal pests as they begin to move indoors to seek warmth and shelter during the cold winter months.

Dublin accounts for almost half of total callouts, 46%, to deal with the bugs in October.

Silverfish can lay up to 60 eggs per day, so a few insects can quickly become a much larger infestation.

Their eggs are usually difficult to locate, as they are often hidden in tiny cracks or crevices.

An infestation of silverfish can result in damage to books, photographs, paintings, plaster, and other household items as they feed on both starch and cellulose.

They also feed on human debris such as dead skin and hair.







Home and business owners are most likely to find silverfish in dark, damp, and humid areas such as bathrooms, basements, and attics.

The creepy crawlies are nocturnal insects that are silver or grey in colour, giving them their distinctive name.

They measure approximately 10-12mm in length with tiny scales and two antennae and have a tapered, tail-like appearance.

A Rentokil spokesperson said that that silverfish begin to move indoors to escape the cold winter months.

He said: “While silverfish aren’t dangerous, they can become a major inconvenience because of their appetite for starch and cellulose, which can lead to them damaging valuable items by feeding on them.”

Members of the public can find out more about silverfish on the Rentokil website.

Top tips for getting rid of silverfish

Deny them food by vacuuming and keeping dust and debris to a minimum.

Store food in containers with tightly sealed lids.

Homes and businesses should also dehumidify their premises through the use of fans, dehumidifiers, or by opening windows to air them out

Make sure all cracks in walls and skirting boards are filled

