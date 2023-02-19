Huge Galaxy S23 deal at Xfinity offers up to $800 off and a cheap unlimited plan

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has officially been released this week, and Xfinity Mobile – a leading prepaid carrier – is now stocking the device with a fantastic opening promotion.

Right now, new customers at the carrier can get a huge trade-in rebate of up to $800 off with a number port-in, which is easily one of the best-prepaid deals we’ve seen so far on these three brand-new Android flagships.

Reasons to buy:

Blazingly quick Snapdragon chip

Slick, palm-friendly design

Top-notch camera

Reasons to avoid:

Not the biggest upgrade vs the S22

The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra are all fantastic choices in their own right if you’re on the hunt for a top-notch Android flagship at the cutting edge. While collectively not representing the biggest leap forward from the previous generation, an outstandingly powerful Snapdragon Gen 8 2, refined design, and excellent camera make them the Android flagships to beat right now.

Xfinity Mobile offers unlimited data plans for as little as $45 per month for a single-line user – with multi-line savings potentially bringing costs down to just $25 per month for a five+ line setup. There’s a flexible array of prepaid plan options at Xfinity Mobile, and generally speaking, you can expect to pay around half of what you’d usually pay at one of the big carriers for an equivalent plan.

Where the value really comes in with Xfinity Mobile is if you’re looking for an inclusive option for both internet and mobile. For example, there’s a concurrent promotion ongoing right now that’s offering a 2-year contract on the Xfinity 10G network (200Mbps) for just $25 per month (opens in new tab). Bundle that up with the Galaxy S23 deal above and the option to add two unlimited mobile lines for just $30 per line per month and you’ve got some great value overall.

Note, these Samsung Galaxy S23 deals from Xfinity Mobile aren’t the only great options for saving some cash this week. We’ve rounded up a few more of our favorite promotions just below and you can also check out our main cell phone deals page for an exhaustive list of both prepaid and big carrier options.

Other great cell phone deals this week

Check out our Presidents’ Day sales hub for a roundup of this week’s best deals on everything from TVs to mattresses.