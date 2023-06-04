Hubble Network: Connecting a billion devices through a space-based Bluetooth network

- Advertisement -

A revolution in global connectivity is underway thanks to the Hubble Network and its ambitious project for a space-based Bluetooth network. This Seattle-based startup plans to deploy a constellation of 300 satellites that will allow any Bluetooth-enabled device to connect anywhere in the world.

Opening new frontiers for Bluetooth connectivity

The use of Bluetooth-enabled devices has become ubiquitous, but until now their reach has been limited by the short distance that Bluetooth technology provides. However, the Hubble Network seeks to upend that status quo by launching a satellite network to which any Bluetooth device can connect anywhere in the world.

The company’s goal is to build a constellation of 300 satellites that can provide real-time updates to any sensor or device equipped with a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) chip. On its website, Hubble proposes use cases that span various industries, from child safety to pallet tracking to environmental monitoring. The startup’s ultimate goal is to connect more than a billion devices to its network.

Overcoming technical challenges with ingenuity and innovative design

Alex Haro, CEO of Hubble Network, says in TC that the company has managed to devise “technical tricks” to make this scale of connectivity possible for the first time, such as reducing the bit rate, that is, the amount of data transferred per second. Hubble has also rethought the design of the satellite dish. Instead of putting a single antenna on the side of a satellite, the company uses hundreds of satellite dishes. This means that each satellite can support millions of connected devices.

“Essentially, this works like a giant magnifying glass on the surface of the Earth that can detect these very weak radio signals coming from the Bluetooth chips, and that’s what allows you to decipher and receive the Bluetooth signal,” Haro explained.

The result is a radio signal that can be detected at a distance of approximately 1,000 kilometers, almost ten orders of magnitude further than what can be detected from a Bluetooth chip over terrestrial networks.

An ambitious project backed by financing and experience

Hubble Network plans to launch an initial batch of four satellites on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 shared-carriage mission in January 2024, and then onboard early pilot customers. The startup is fully funded for this mission thanks to a $20 million Series A funding round that closed in March, led by Transpose Platform, with additional participation from 11.2 Capital, Y Combinator, Yes.VC, Convective Capital, Seraphim Space, Type One Ventures, Soma, AVCF5, Space.VC, Jett McCandless, John Kim, Chris Nguyen, Alan Keating, and Don Dodge.

The founders of the Hubble Network are no strangers to the world of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and services. Haro co-founded Life360, a location-sharing and communication app for families, and led the company’s listing on the Australian Stock Exchange in 2019. While serving as Life360’s CTO, Haro was always looking to build useful hardware for families. such as fall detectors for older parents or GPS watches for children. However, the network he was looking for to support these devices, one that was “low-bandwidth, with infrequent updates but globally accessible, very efficient in terms of battery and cost,” did not exist.

A bright future for global connectivity

Following the launch of the first four satellites in January, Hubble plans to expand its constellation to a total of 68 satellites over the next two and a half years. While the first four satellites will provide global coverage on their own, there will be a window of about six hours until the devices can be updated on the ground. Increasing the constellation to 68 satellites will ensure that a satellite is over the area every 15 minutes or so, a frequency sufficient for “the vast majority” of customer use cases, according to Haro.

Although Hubble is clearly focused on existing Bluetooth devices, the CEO is confident that the company’s network will inspire developers to create applications that don’t even exist today.

“Eventually, if this network exists, we think some of our biggest customers haven’t gotten on it yet because they haven’t been able to build these kinds of devices,” he said.

The Hubble Network project represents a significant milestone in the field of global connectivity. By connecting billions of devices through its space-based Bluetooth network, it opens up immense possibilities for innovative applications and services in a wide range of industries. The ability to receive real-time updates from anywhere in the world and the battery and cost efficiency offer a new level of global connectivity. The Hubble Network is at the forefront of this technological revolution, and its impact on our society and the future of IoT promises to be extraordinary.