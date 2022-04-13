Tech News

Hubble finds the largest nucleus ever found in a comet

By: Brian Adam

We have a new member in the family of known stellar objects, and in this case it is the giant comet, C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein).

It has been the Hubble Space Telescope that has shown the information that has allowed us to conclude that we are facing the largest comet nucleus ever found, a nucleus that is estimated to be about 120 km.

Most comets have nuclei of about 2 km, so we’re talking 50 times larger than most.

About the mass of the core, it could be 500 billion tons (trillionsin English), that is to say one hundred thousand times more than the mass of a typical comet that is much closer to the Sun.

At the moment it is at the edge of the solar system, and it is moving at 35,000 km/h.

There is no danger of colliding with anything, so sit down. The closest it will get to the Sun will be more than a billion kilometers, and that will only happen in 2031.

It is not an unknown comet. It has always been suspected that it was large, due to its brightness and its distance, but now it has been confirmed thanks to the study presented by Man-To Hui, from the University of Science and Technology of Macao.

To reach this conclusion, they analyzed the brightness from radio observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile. The team compared it to the new Hubble measurements, and found that the Hubble measurements were close to the ALMA estimates, but larger and darker.

