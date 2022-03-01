Huawei’s news for this MWC 2022, and they are not mobile phones

Huawei is also taking advantage of MWC 2022 to present its novelties, highlighting the flagship MateBook X Pro laptop, although it also includes MatePad Paper, the company’s first electronic ink tablet, as well as PixLab X1, the company’s first multifunction printer. company, among other devices.

Along with its devices, the company also presented the “Super Device” function, designed to facilitate collaboration between different company products in up to five scenarios, focusing on the first of them, the smart office (Smart Office), offering very wide connection possibilities.



The “Super Device” function is supported for new MateBook X Pro, MateStation X, MateBook E, MatePad Paper, as well as MatePad.

In addition, the company is extending its Huawei Mobile App Engine, previously available for tablets and mobile phones, to the company’s laptops, bringing the content available on this platform to the company’s laptops.

For Huawei:

In this way they will be able to access new experiences that were previously typical of tablets and phones and, at the same time, enrich their ecosystem of applications.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

It is the company’s flagship laptop, offering improvements over its predecessor and in terms of design and technology, to the point of having the best screen offered by it on a laptop to date.

In this regard, it integrates a 14.2-inch Real Color FullView multi-touch screen with up to 10 points under 3.1K resolution (3120x2080p) and a 92.5% screen-to-body ratio, being compatible with DCI-P3 color schemes and sRGB.

In addition, it reaches up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of brightness, and with a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Your screen is TÜV Rheinland Pro-level Color certified

Accuracy with Dual Color Gamuts 1 and VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification.

Huawei sells it with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and up to a full 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD, all packed into a sleek and efficient device with a sporty design whose chassis is made of lightweight aluminum, and also incorporates the HUAWEI cooling module. Shark Fin, made up of two fans with the appearance of a shark athlete’s blade and its new ultra-thin vapor chamber cooling system.

From today until mid-March, the i7 16GB + 1TB version is available for reservation in Spain from €1,899, which also includes the Huawei MatePad 10.4, wireless bluetooth keyboard and an additional one-year warranty extension.

HUAWEI MateBook E

Among the company’s new devices is also its first 2-in-1 computer, highlighting its thinness and lightness, noting that:

As Huawei’s first notebook with a Real Color FullView OLED display, it boasts a cinematic-quality wide color gamut, professional-grade color accuracy, and up to 600 nits peak screen brightness for a consistent experience, even when It is used under sunlight. Along with a rich ecosystem of Windows applications and productivity accessories such as HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation) and HUAWEI Smart Magnetic Keyboard, this device helps users work more efficiently, wherever they are, positioning itself as an ideal solution. for everyday productivity tasks.

Huawei MateStation X

It is the company’s first all-in-one computer, highlighting a minimalist design on which it houses a large 28.2-inch screen with 4K+ resolution and a 92% screen-to-body ratio, and is also multi-touch up to 10 points.

Huawei MatePad Paper

It is the company’s first electronic ink tablet, under the HarmonyOS 2 operating system, which has a 10.3-inch E-Ink FullView screen, with a screen-to-body ratio of 86.3%, trying to offer a experience equivalent to reading on physical paper.

What’s more:

When used in conjunction with a second-generation M-Pencil, MatePad Paper supports multiple input methods, including handwriting, voice recording, and writing-to-text conversion. Other features like Split-Screen Notes and Annotations offer smarter experiences to users.

Huawei MatePad

It is a hybrid tablet, under the HarmonyOS 2 operating system, with a 10.4-inch FullView 2K screen, with TÜV Rheinland certification for better eye protection by reducing the levels of blue color and completely eliminating flickering, bringing a screen ratio -84% body.

What’s more:

It also supports the Natural Tone function, which protects users’ eyes 6 . Being compatible with HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation), it includes functions such as HUAWEI Free Script, Annotations and Take Snippet for convenient note taking. To create a more efficient and comfortable experience for users in landscape mode, HUAWEI MatePad also features Multi-Window and App Multiplier functions.

Huawei PixLab X1

Finally comes what is also the company’s first laser multifunction printer, the Huawei PixLab X1, with scanning, copying and printing capabilities, also being “the first printer in the sector that has a design with a space for cartridges of toner that facilitates the replacement of pigments”.

Huawei SoundJoy

Among the company’s premieres, Huawei Sound Joy also arrives, its first portable speaker, designed in collaboration with Devialet, offering users:

impressive sound quality thanks to its four-speaker system. With a 8800 mAh battery, it offers great battery life, supporting up to 26 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. Thanks to its IP67 protection it is resistant to water and dust 7 , allowing users to enjoy an enhanced outdoor listening experience. In the Spanish market, it is already available in two colors: a bold green color and the timeless classic black.

Credits: Huawei