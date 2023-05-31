Huawei’s electronic ink tablet can now be purchased in Spain

Among other devices, Huawei surprised us at the MWC 2022 edition with the presentation of its first tablet with an electronic ink screen, the Huawei MatePad Paper, which is available as of today for purchase in Spain at a price of €499.90.

Unlike e-book reading devices as we know them, Huawei’s e-ink tablet offers a larger screen and more functionality through its own operating system called HarmonyOS 2.



Bringing the experience closer to the use of physical paper

Despite this, this device is designed to offer a reading experience that is as close as possible to reading on physical paper books than to serving as a conventional multimedia tablet.

Its 10.3-inch E-Ink FullView screen, with a resolution of 1,872 x 1,404 pixels (227 PPI), with a screen-to-body ratio of 86.3%, and with 32 levels of brightness, will be in charge of bringing users to that experience.

With more possibilities through its stylus

But it will also have a second-generation M-Pencil stylus, with 4,096 levels of sensitivity and 26 milliseconds of latency, with which users can make their own annotations by using the different applications that will come standard with the device, resembling writing on the screen to writing on physical paper.

The integration with the AppGallery will allow users to expand the possibilities, as long as the chosen applications are compatible with this device. For this, it must also be taken into account that the Huawei MatePad Paper has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Allow transfers between devices

But not everything remains local, since the device has different wireless connectivity options with which, in addition to obtaining applications through the App Gallery, it will also allow content synchronization with the computer, transferring files with a mobile Android, and much more.

The Huawei MatePad Paper also houses four microphones and two speakers to, among other things, be able to make voice annotations and listen to audiobooks.

Autonomy will come from its 3,625mAh battery, being capable of being up to 28 days in Standby mode, with 10V/2.25A charging support.

Despite everything it offers, the device weighs only 390 grams and users can purchase their units in black through the company’s official website. In this sense, those who make their purchases will get HUAWEI FreeBuds SE, which are valued at 45 euros, as a gift.

More info/Image Credit: Huawei Official Site