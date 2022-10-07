Huawei works to launch 5G smartphones in 2023, report says

This approach may end up impacting device performance and user experience, but 100% Chinese chips are a viable, inexpensive option that has no US embargo.

To circumvent US sanctions, Huawei has been actively working with several Chinese manufacturers to develop less advanced chips to allow their smartphones access to 5G.

Huawei is preparing the last details for relaunch smartphones with 5G connection in 2023 . According to a new report released by observers, the Chinese manufacturer apparently wants to regain its share of the global smartphone market.

In addition to using more solutions made in China, Huawei can also expand the availability of cases that have an integrated 5G module. With this, it will be possible to take the new network to older smartphones that have Qualcomm processors, for example.

- Advertisement -

Analysts believe that Huawei’s strategy could make the company even manage to recover in the domestic market of China, since its brand is very strong. However, the Chinese will hardly have any success in the global market without Google services.

There is no intention of Washington to release the Chinese partnership with Google.

Huawei did not comment on the matter, but analyst Will Wong believes that this return of Huawei to the 5G market is a very important issue for Beijing.