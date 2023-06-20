Huawei will still be unable to buy Qualcomm chips with 5G

- Advertisement -

In response to some rumors that Qualcomm has resumed supplying 5G chips to Huawei, Yu Chengdong, Executive Director and CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, has denied these claims. It’s not all bad news for the Chinese company, as, according to supply chain sources, Huawei has raised its smartphone shipment target for 2023 to 40 million units, a significant increase from the initial target of 30 million units. set earlier this year. This positive adjustment can be attributed to the promising prospects of Huawei’s P60 and Mate X3 series smartphones. Amid these developments, the launch of Huawei’s Mate 60 series remains a possibility. Huawei has shown a busy schedule of new device launches over the past year, giving hope to those hoping to see the Mate 60 series unveiled in the near future.