Huawei will soon announce a new folding phone, what will it be?

Despite the difficulties that huawei To find suppliers that allow it to keep its pulse on the phone market, the Asian firm continues to launch new models with which to compete in all existing ranges. One in which it has a presence is that of the folding ones, and it has just been known that in a short time it will launch a new model to compete with manufacturers such as Samsung or VIVO.

The team we are talking about is the second generation of a device that seemed to have no successor and, luckily, this will not be the case. We talk about Huawei Mate Xs 2. In other words, it is not the top of the range of the firm, but it is a model that is designed to be complete and not especially expensive (and in this way many users can access to enjoy the virtues that folding screens have).

The date that has been communicated by means of a poster is the May 28 of this 2022, so everything is completely prepared so that it can be put up for sale (certifications included). It is important to mention that the motto chosen by the company mentions the good benefits that it will offer and that it is “worth” to see what this terminal has to offer.

Some things that are known about this Huawei folding

Something that is quite surprising is that not much data on this model has been leaked beyond its internal name is PAL-AL00 and that it will have access to 4G networks (this is where Huawei’s difficulties in finding the best possible options to compete with other manufacturers are clearly seen). Besides, everything indicates that the screen will maintain the dimensions that were seen in the previous generation, so they will be eight inches with a panel OLED; and it will not lack an advanced camera that will have a 40 MP sensor that will be perfectly combined with a finish in aluminum that will be attractive.

huawei

What is also expected are some improvements which are necessary to make the device much rounder than its predecessor. An example is the hinge of the screen, which was not particularly stable or efficient, since the opening will not be very smooth (changing this is essential). In addition, there has to be an important job in terms of optimizing the autonomy of the Huawei device, which was not exactly good in the smartphone it replaces on the market (the Kirin 990 processor did not give its best here).

The truth is that there were not a few who had ruled out this Huawei model, since the previous one has been on the market for two years, but finally the firm will take the step. Now it remains to be seen if the Huawei Mate Xs 2 launches in all markets in which the company has a presence, something that is not fully confirmed. We will have to wait for this and, of course, to know its price to see if it has real options for sale.

>