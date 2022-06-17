Huawei will release a new MateBook E model by the end of the year

Huawei will soon expand its range of MateBook E PCs, as a new model is expected by the end of the year. This is Cheng Lei, the brand’s European marketing director, who confirms this.

The MateBook E is Huawei’s very first two-in-one. Released a few months ago, it convinced us despite some weaknesses. Huawei does not intend to stop in such a good way and plans to go out a new model by the end of the year. This is Cheng Lei, the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer Europe, who confirms this.

We were able to talk to him at the VivaTech show in Paris. He told us, the MateBook E is just the start. Huawei wants to bet on the 2-in-1 format, very popular with manufacturers today:

“The 2-in-1 format is the next big potential market for Huawei. We are also going to extend the Matebook E range by the end of the year with a new model. »

No more details for now, we will have to wait for the official announcement to find out more. As a reminder, the MateBook E is a two-in-one computer running Windows 11. It comes in the form of a touch pad that can be used alone and comes with a keyboard-cover and a stylus, like a Surface Pro. The strength of the product lies in its OLED screen. We are now waiting to see which products will enrich this new range.

Huawei wants to become a major player in the PC market

The 2-in-1 format will therefore gain momentum at Huawei in the future. When we asked Cheng Lei if other experiments were plannedlike two-screen PCs, he told us that it was not really on the agenda:

“As for dual-screen PCs, we don’t think it’s useful for the user right now, but we’re still watching the market carefully. »

Finally, we asked him how Huawei intended to evolve in the PC sector and how the brand saw itself in a decade:

“We want to become one of the top players on the PC market in terms of quality, not necessarily in terms of volume. Take Apple, they are not the ones who sell the most PCs, but they are among the best manufacturers. We want to be the brand that innovates the most, that provides the customer with the best experience”

Huawei has ambition and above all has the means to achieve them. We remind you that the brand has a whole ecosystem on which it can rely. The goal is to make the PC the center, in particular via the Super Device interface. However, it remains handicapped by the American embargo which prevents it, for example, from fully using Android.