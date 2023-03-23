Huawei will present its flagships P60 and Mate X3 in Europe on May 9

- Advertisement -

Today, March 23, Huawei introduced a wide variety of new high-end products in China, from smartphones and smartwatches to laptops and headsets. All these new Huawei flagships will arrive in Europe and will be officially presented in Munich (Germany) on May 9. This spring Huawei will bring consumers two new next-generation smartphones.

On the one hand, HUAWEI P60 Pro, the new flagship of the most advanced photography. This smartphone will be ideal for all enthusiasts who want to capture maximum detail from a wide range of distances, whether shooting at sunset, dusk or anytime. Another milestone in the history of Huawei smartphones is the HUAWEI Mate X3. The new flagship foldable that incorporates all the advanced technology in an extremely thin, ultralight and super resistant body.

The presentation of new devices also incorporates advanced smartwatches. HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate is Huawei’s ultra-flagship smartwatch designed for those who constantly seek to outdo themselves while maintaining a luxurious look and style. It sets a new bar for smartwatches on the market, with loads of features and high-end design and materials used to build this masterpiece. In addition to the flagship WATCH Ultimate, Huawei’s wearables portfolio will also feature a new advanced eSIM-enabled smartwatch to be unveiled later this year. Huawei also introduced the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, an ultra-thin and light notebook that combines aesthetics, innovations and intelligence in a single device, offering an incredibly light and comfortable experience. On the other hand, wearables and music enthusiasts will enjoy the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 earphones, with a strong focus on seamless design and great sound quality. All of Huawei’s new flagship products will soon be available in European markets. HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate will be the first to go on sale, closely followed by HUAWEI FreeBuds 5. Availability of the new HUAWEI P60 Pro and HUAWEI Mate X3 smartphones, and HUAWEI MateBook X Pro notebook, will be confirmed at the launch event of the May 9, 2023. Consumers will discover all Huawei innovations a few weeks after the products launch in their home market, with corresponding pre-sale offers.