Huawei will have access to more Snapdragon chips but without 5G

At the end of July, Huawei announced the HUAWEI P50 series, which arrives with a design very different from what we had seen so far and an impressive photographic performance according to DxOMark. However, unlike their predecessors, the new P50 and P50 Pro arrive with a Qualcomm chip, although it only has 4G connectivity. Now, according to Digital Chat Station, a fairly reliable source, it looks like Huawei will be using more Qualcomm chipsets in the future. Apparently, Huawei will have access to two other Qualcomm chips in addition to the Snapdragon 888. These are the Snapdragon 778G and the upcoming SM8450 (also known as the Snapdragon 898). Like HUAWEI’s P50 series phones, phones using these chipsets will also lack 5G connectivity. That’s because Huawei receives a special version limited to 4G because of the US sanctions. Considering the Chinese tech giant’s smartphone launch cycle, the 4G version of the Snapdragon 778G could power the rumored HUAWEI nova 9 series. On the other hand, the 4G variant of the SM8450 could power the HUAWEI Mate 50 series. Lastly, the The leaker also claims that Huawei could also use MediaTek chipsets, although the deal has yet to be closed.