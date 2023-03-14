Huawei Watch Ultimate with satellite connection gets launch date

Update (03/14/23) – JB

The new Huawei Watch Ultimate and other smartwatches from the Chinese giant should be officially presented together with the Huawei P60 family. That is, on the 23rd of March. The conference should start at 2:30 pm (3:30 am in Brasilia) and it will be broadcast on the Weibo social network. According to the manufacturer, the main highlight of the Huawei Watch Ultimate is the support for satellite connection when LTE network is not available. Huawei has overcome many technical difficulties and challenges to build a satellite communication technology and integrate it into a smartwatch. This will allow users to connect to the whole world through Watch Ultimate – Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei. The teaser shared by the company also confirms some important details, such as the presence of metal construction and the rotating crown to control HarmonyOS. Finally, there is also mention of the global time zone when noting that there are labels such as NYC, CHI, RIO, FEN and more. That is, there are chances of the device also being presented even here in Europe.

Update (09/03/23) – JB

Huawei Watch 4 and 4 Pro are certified with LTE connection and more

The launch of the new Huawei Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro is getting closer, as the devices have received certification from the 3C agency. According to the preliminary sheet, the two smart watches must be sold with 4G LTE connection. In addition, there is also the presence of dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for smartphone connection. Another important highlight involves the 5W fast charging support, something that can help users in times of emergency. Finally, the operating system will be HarmonyOS. - Advertisement - However, as expected, 3C did not reveal the other specifications or images of the watches. Thus, we can only trust the rumors, which also indicate the presence of a bidirectional satellite connection in the watches.

Update (07/03/23) – JB

Huawei Watch 4 and 4 Pro emerge in certifications with HarmonyOS and more

The new Huawei Watch 4 and 4 Pro have been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance this week. The wearable devices are numbered ARC-AL00 and MDS-AI10 (AL00), respectively. According to the preliminary sheet provided by the regulatory agency, both must have dual-band Wi-Fi and also the HarmonyOS 3 operating system. In addition, there are also chances that at least the Pro model will deliver native LTE technology. - Advertisement - For now, the other specifications and official images of the watches have not yet been revealed. Anyway, rumors indicate that the Huawei Watch 4 line can rely on satellite communication. Sources working at the Chinese manufacturer say these could be the first watches in the world to have the ability to send and receive SMS using satellite. Other rumors also indicate the presence of construction with zirconium-based material, while the presentation of the devices could happen alongside the Huawei P60 line.

Update (03/03/2023) – EB

Huawei Watch GT 4 may have satellite communication and launch alongside the P60 series

Huawei Watch GT 4 should be released soon and today a Weibo tipster is reporting that the smart watch should have a function that is present in more and more devices: satellite communication. Satellite communication came into the spotlight with the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro, which supports this technology that has already saved the lives of several people in the United States and Canada by allowing them to communicate with emergency services in places where there is no other connection available.

As we can see below, user Classmateguan claims that the watch will allow users to send SMS via satellite and even shared an image that may be of the Huawei Watch GT 4. The possibility of this function being present in the smartwatch becomes even more reliable when we remember that Huawei was the first company in the world to launch a smartphone with this feature in 2022 with the Huawei Mate 50.

In this way, it would be a beautiful milestone for the Chinese company to be the first to bring this function to a watch. Despite this, the informant says that communication via satellite should only be unidirectional, that is, the user could only send SMS via satellite. Analyzing the image, we can say that the Huawei Watch GT 4 may have even smaller and slightly rounded edges around the screen, creating a more elegant design for the watch, that is, if this is really the new model. More details are expected to be revealed during the Huawei P60 series announcement which is expected to take place soon.

Original article (02/01/2023) Coming: Huawei Watch GT 4 could be announced alongside the P60 series in the coming months

The Huawei Watch GT 4 series is getting closer and closer to being launched, according to Weibo sources and also the Huawei Central portal. According to him, the next generation of smartwatches should arrive in the first quarter of 2022 with a model that supports LTE connection.

Huawei has invested a lot in the segment of smartwatches with a different design, such as the Watch GT Cyber ​​with a detachable display and the Huawei Watch Buds, which have dedicated compartments for storing and charging TWS headphones under the display.





Now the Chinese must bet on the traditional model, but which is considered top of the line for bringing together the best materials and premium finish, in addition to having the latest software updates offered by Huawei.

Although we still don’t have details about the watch’s specifications, it is expected to be announced at the same event dedicated to the presentation of the Huawei P60 series, which could take place in March 2023 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4G processor and has even had some leaked renderings.

