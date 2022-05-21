HUAWEI Watch Fit 2 arrives with more features than ever

Huawei today launched the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2, the latest addition to the already renowned WATCH FIT family. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT series, originally launched in 2020, encourages users to explore new types of exercise through a series of animated fitness courses, training modes, and scientific health monitoring functions. HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is designed specifically for the tech-savvy and fashion-conscious youth. It’s the perfect smartwatch for beginners, with an updated design and an even more comprehensive health experience. With its 1.74-inch rectangular and rounded screen, it inherits the characteristic style of the original HUAWEI WATCH FIT series, but offers an even more interactive and intuitive experience thanks to its new design.

Also, on this occasion, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 incorporates a speaker, which allows users to take calls via Bluetooth without having to resort to their phone. The fitness animation and personal trainer have been enhanced to provide a more immersive audio experience, while a host of health features — from heart rate to blood oxygen to sleep — help exercisers users to conveniently track their health on a daily basis and at any time of the day.

Elegant design that suits any style

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is inspired by today’s generation of youth, hence the device comes in a wide range of colors and offers stylish watch faces, so users can easily customize it to their liking. The device also supports One-hop watch face, which allows users to transfer images directly from their smartphone to the smartwatch with a simple touch. Each of the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 editions comes with a unique selection of colors:

HUAWEI WATCH FIT Active Edition perpetuates the design of the previous generation, in pink, blue, and black

HUAWEI WATCH FIT Classic Edition is available in gray and white

HUAWEI WATCH FIT Elegant Edition can be purchased in silver and gold

Users can choose between soft and comfortable silicone straps; the elegant leather strap or the Milanese strap, all in a range of different colors and styles. The simple “press and release” design makes them easy to remove, so users can easily change their strap to suit the circumstances at hand.

The new design is even smoother and more elegant, providing a great feeling of lightness and comfort on the wrist. The 1.74-inch screen is 18.6% larger than the previous version, with 336 PPI and a resolution of 336 x 480 pixels that provides rich and vivid colors, making it easy to capture all the details of A look. The screen also features Huawei’s new grid layout, which allows users to zoom in and out comfortably and intuitively.

A smartwatch to intelligently optimize your day-to-day

Among other innovations, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 now includes a microphone and speaker. Thus, calls can be transferred from the phone to the smartwatch via Bluetooth, so that users can have conversations on the go, wherever they are. You can also add the most frequent contacts in the HUAWEI Health app to make calling your loved ones and most frequent contacts easier. Plus, if users can’t answer a call, they can send the caller a personalized message with a simple tap. The new dual-band, five-system GPS is also a great novelty for runners, as it increases the accuracy of trajectory monitoring.

Different running modes record mileage and pace more accurately, while the new route import and export function allows users to import their route to the smartwatch through the HUAWEI Health app. Users can also share their routes with friends and invite them to join, helping to make running more fun and competitive.

Vital signs detection technology for healthy life management

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 offers new features to help users lead a healthier lifestyle, such as the HUAWEI Health app, which makes exercise management and health tracking easier. HUAWEI Health has various ways to promote a healthy lifestyle. Users can use Healthy Living management to create a personalized wellness plan, including goals for daily steps, water intake, and workouts, among others; the application reminds them of these parameters every day offering positive feedback so that they feel good and maintain these habits over time. The smart watch also records a series of health data, such as the ability to monitor sleep patterns with HUAWEI TruSleep technology, with which the smart watch can analyze the different stages of sleep each night, identify a series of sleep problems and offer solutions; or the improved HUAWEI TruSeen 5.0 for heart rate monitoring, which accurately measures beats per minute and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) of users.

Another feature is menstrual cycle management, which assesses a user’s heart rate, skin temperature, and respiratory rate to accurately predict her period and remind her in advance, so users can always be prepared. HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 also helps manage stress by reminding users to slow down and breathe when they start to feel high levels of stress. In addition, the smart watch is also capable of tracking blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). The combination of all these features helps users stay on top of their physical and mental well-being, while the intuitive smartphone-like interface and interconnectivity make it the essential smart personal assistant to take on the go. the doll.

New training modes to get the most out of your exercises

With its elegant design, large screen and easy customization, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 has great aesthetic appeal, but it also has much more to offer. The enhanced training experience makes it ideal for anyone interested in fitness, whether you’re a seasoned marathon runner or working on your first 5K run. Exercise is a deeply personal experience. Whether it’s running at 6 in the morning, swimming laps in the pool or cycling to work, everyone has their favorite ways to exercise, and users want a smartwatch that allows them to adapt their physical activity routines to their needs. own needs and goals. HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is packed with smart features specifically designed to help users exercise anytime, anywhere. Thus, it includes 97 training modes for all kinds of activities, from running and cycling to lifting weights, dancing, playing ball and practicing winter sports, among many other activities. It also integrates an animated fitness coach for 7 selected modes, offering easy-to-follow audio instructions and demonstrations – including warm-up and cool-down – allowing users to fit their workouts into their lives and make a Track your progress as you go. HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 will be a great companion for runners as it features Huawei’s Running Ability Index (RAI), which analyzes the user’s height, age, weight, fitness and running experience to Create a pro-level training plan. The data is then automatically analyzed and training suggestions are adjusted based on the user’s progress, so that the user never stops improving and can always find the motivation to push himself and reach his goals.

Price and availability

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is available for €149.