Huawei Watch D, this is the new watch of the firm capable of measuring your blood pressure

Huawei’s solutions catalog welcomes a new smartwatch, the model Huawei Watch D. It is a new device that is focused on health control. This watch has a modern design and a rectangular display. Among its tools, it has an oximeter, blood pressure and electrocardiograms, and many more sensors that are very varied.

Over time, lwearables that were originally designed as a complement, not only have they brought multiple features of smartphones to the wrist, but they are also capable of monitoring our health, and with increasing precision. At first, they could measure your pulse, and little by little they have added new sensors that, of course, are great for us, such as electrocardiograms. And if this was not enough, now comes the new Huawei Watch D, a truly complete model for health monitoring.

A watch focused primarily on health

This new smartwatch from Huawei has a similar design to the Huawei Watch Fit series Due to its rectangular screen, only this new model is thicker, since it needs to house many more medical sensors inside. Something very curious is that by making use of pressurized air, it is capable of making blood pressure measurements. According to Huawei, in this way they achieve maximum reliability in the readings.

The Huawei Watch D has an AMOLED panel with a 1.64-inch diagonal. Its aluminum case is in black, and it has IP68 protection against water and dust.

Despite the fact that it is a smart watch designed mainly for health control, it does not neglect sport control. It’s more, still has activity logs and more than 70 sport modes, just as it lacks the measurement of sleep quality.

As we told you at the beginning, the Huawei Watch D has a heart rate measurement and an oximeter, but It also has an electrocardiogram recording, for which you will have to put your finger on the lower health button for the ECG, and for the measurement of blood pressure, and it works with a system in which air is pumped through the strap . As explained by Huawei, it can detect arrhythmias and the risk of arteriosclerosis. To give you the idea, This Huawei Watch D smartwatch is classified as a medical device in China.

A piece of information that for the moment has not been released is the mAh figure of the battery, What Huawei has said is that it has a range of one week of regular use. In addition, it has NFC, wireless charging and compatibility with HarmonyOS, iOS and Android.

Price and availability of the Huawei Watch D

For the moment, eThis watch is only available in China. The Huawei Watch D can be reserved on the company’s official website and will go on sale on December 26 for a price of 2,988 yuan, which in exchange would be 415 euros.

