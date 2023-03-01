HUAWEI WATCH Buds, this is how these headphones are inside the watch

You take headphones out of the watch, put them in your ear and control them by touching your ear… it sounds crazy, but I have tried it and it is tremendous.

First I leave you the video recorded during the MWC:

Huawei has launched its new smartwatch, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds, which combines innovative design with amazing functionality. This smartwatch is the first on the market to have TWS headphones integrated into its body, making it a hybrid device that merges two essential functions into a single wearable.

Elegant design and integrated architecture



The HUAWEI WATCH Buds feature a high-quality stainless steel casing for added strength and durability. In addition, its 1.43-inch AMOLED color screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels integrates perfectly with the stainless steel case, creating a sophisticated and elegant design. The premium leather strap with delicate textures and a subtle sheen adds a touch of style and elegance to the watch. Despite being just 14.99mm thick, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds contain 21 layers of components inside, including an eight-channel photoelectric sensor, ultra-micro-precise rotary axis module, earphone charging unit, magnetic fixation and a pair of TWS earphones.

Integrated TWS earphones and touch controls



The innovative pop-up design of the HUAWEI WATCH Buds allows the watch cover to instantly open with a simple push, revealing two earbuds attached to the other side of the face. Huawei WATCH Buds are equipped with a quad magnetic full-range flat diaphragm that enables the unit to deliver powerful, full-frequency, high-resolution audio. They also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Triple Adaptive EQ, ensuring an optimal audio experience. In addition, new wide-area earcup touch controls allow users to access multiple features just by touching their ears.

Sports and health functions

The HUAWEI WATCH Buds is not only a smartwatch with built-in TWS earphones, but also an excellent device in terms of functionality and watch experience. In terms of health, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds support various monitoring features, such as automatic blood oxygen saturation detection, TruSeen™ 5.0+ heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. It also has 80 sports modes, including 10 professional sports modes such as running, walking, cycling, jump rope, elliptical machine, rowing or free training.

Long-lasting battery and smartphone compatibility

HUAWEI WATCH Buds are capable of supplying power to both the watch and earbuds, lasting up to 3 days on a full charge in typical applications. In power saving mode, the duration can be extended up to 7 days, even with the headphones turned off. In addition, the wireless charger made of high thermal conductivity oxide ceramic improves heat dissipation capacity by 100% compared to the previous generation. The HUAWEI WATCH Buds can be easily synced with any smartphone, regardless of the operating system it uses.

Availability and price

The HUAWEI WATCH Buds is now available in Spain for a price of €499 in the Huawei online store, in authorized e-commerce platforms, Huawei brand stores and physical retailers.