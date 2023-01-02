Huawei Watch Buds: A smart watch that hides a pair of headphones

- Advertisement -

Huawei today announced the new Huawei Watch Buds.

a curious product that consists of a pair of headphones hidden inside a smartwatch that looks similar to the Huawei Watch 3. Details are scarce at the moment, so it is not yet known what kind of performance or battery life can be expected from either product, but the watch itself appears to be running HarmonyOS. The earbuds don’t seem to resemble any previous Huawei product as they have a black and silver design. The concept seems ingenious, and could be a good solution for runners and other athletes who don’t want to carry a separate case for headphones during training. The launch date of December 2 was also listed in the presentation video, but Huawei has postponed the launch for unspecified reasons.